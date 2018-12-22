Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 2.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 697,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 24.15 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $247.51 million, up from 23.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.49% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $6.03. About 31.17M shares traded or 60.05% up from the average. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 42.39% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUES REMAINED FLAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT $1.96 BLN; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud

Wcm Investment Management decreased its stake in Us Ecology Inc (ECOL) by 14.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wcm Investment Management sold 9,293 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,323 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.01M, down from 63,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wcm Investment Management who had been investing in Us Ecology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $59.87. About 323,432 shares traded or 252.81% up from the average. US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) has risen 23.87% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ECOL News: 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE OF $122 MLN TO $128 MLN, ITS DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $2.15 TO $2.34; 07/05/2018 – US Ecology at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $39M-$42M; 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Rev $530M-$553M; 16/05/2018 – US Ecology at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC – REAFFIRMED COMMITMENT TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18 PER SHARE FOR 2018; 02/04/2018 – US Ecology Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 Per Share; 29/05/2018 – US Ecology Board Reaffirms Capital Allocation Strategy

Among 12 analysts covering Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Caesars Entertainment had 18 analyst reports since December 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 31. Oppenheimer maintained Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) on Tuesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Tuesday, October 24 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Bank of America. Oppenheimer maintained Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) rating on Tuesday, June 6. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $1500 target. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, December 14 by Barclays Capital. Nomura upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 7 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, February 5. The stock of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 6 by Nomura.

Among 8 analysts covering US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. US Ecology had 32 analyst reports since November 2, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 18 with “Equal-Weight”. On Tuesday, January 26 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, October 5. The stock of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, October 30. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, February 20 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, July 28 by Canaccord Genuity. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, November 20 report. The stock of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) earned “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Monday, February 22. On Tuesday, November 3 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “In-Line”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ECOL in report on Monday, August 6 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ECOL’s profit will be $14.54M for 22.68 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by US Ecology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.

