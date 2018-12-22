Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 7.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 216,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.57M, up from 202,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.71. About 16.98 million shares traded or 83.87% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has declined 6.61% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 22.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 287,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 997,218 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $107.00M, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $90.41. About 14.35 million shares traded or 84.58% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 4.07% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "TSMC starts 7nm commercial production – Seeking Alpha" on June 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Susquehanna upgrades TSMC to 31% upside – Seeking Alpha" published on July 02, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 44 investors sold TXN shares while 372 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 782.89 million shares or 1.44% less from 794.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bridgeway Mgmt owns 0.1% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 99,370 shares. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 0.5% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Usa Fincl Portformulas invested in 4,055 shares or 0.11% of the stock. First National Tru holds 0.21% or 19,476 shares in its portfolio. Mechanics Comml Bank Department holds 0.1% or 4,489 shares in its portfolio. Motco stated it has 3,409 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sfe Inv Counsel reported 13,123 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. 3,860 are owned by Fukoku Mutual Life. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership accumulated 196,900 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg holds 0.23% or 73,940 shares in its portfolio. Lvw Advisors Ltd Com invested in 2,827 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Synovus Corporation has invested 0.14% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Suntrust Banks, a Georgia-based fund reported 199,706 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Associate Limited has 0.08% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Usca Ria owns 13,884 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio.

Among 43 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 51% are positive.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Texas Instruments (TXN) Posts Solid Earnings, Shares Tick Up 1% – Nasdaq" on July 24, 2018

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 13.76% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 18.23 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.