Utah Retirement Systems increased International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) stake by 15.08% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Utah Retirement Systems acquired 2,200 shares as International Flavors&Fragra (IFF)’s stock rose 7.03%. The Utah Retirement Systems holds 16,790 shares with $2.34M value, up from 14,590 last quarter. International Flavors&Fragra now has $13.67B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 1.98 million shares traded or 73.63% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has declined 10.15% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES IFF’S RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE ON DEAL AN; 20/04/2018 – DJ International Flavors & Fragrances , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IFF); 06/03/2018 IFF Declares Dividend for First Quarter 2018; 07/05/2018 – Flavour-maker IFF buys rival Frutarom in $7bn deal; 07/05/2018 – Flavor Giant IFF Goes Natural in $6.4 Billion Deal; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom Shareholders Will Also Receive a Special Dividend, on a Per Share Basis, Equal to 0.249 of Per Share Value of IFF Dividends; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.60; 07/05/2018 – IFF SECURED BRIDGE FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SR FUNDING; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 07/05/2018 – Terms of Agreement Have Been Unanimously Approved by Boards of IFF and Frutarom

Since July 12, 2018, it had 27 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $536.32 million activity. $194,460 worth of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) was sold by Fortanet Francisco on Thursday, September 20. Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought $3.28M worth of stock or 23,700 shares.

Utah Retirement Systems decreased Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 10,900 shares to 521,396 valued at $26.88 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 5,300 shares and now owns 622,316 shares. Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances had 4 analyst reports since August 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, November 16 by Raymond James. Deutsche Bank upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $154 target in Tuesday, October 16 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, August 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.89, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 25 investors sold IFF shares while 108 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 61.76 million shares or 20.47% more from 51.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 2,077 were accumulated by Cls Investments Lc. 671 were reported by Manchester Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Creative Planning invested 0% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Etrade Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,725 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Llc reported 0.04% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Ameritas Investment owns 1,702 shares. 50,483 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Millennium Mngmt Limited Co reported 243,061 shares stake. Moreover, Zevenbergen Cap Investments Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). 625 are owned by Beacon Advsrs. California-based Franklin Res has invested 0.01% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Fruth Inv Mngmt owns 27,651 shares. Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 224 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd holds 4,717 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

