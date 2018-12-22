Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 129.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,573 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.14M, up from 38,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.45% or $14.19 during the last trading session, reaching $246.39. About 21.40 million shares traded or 63.29% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Netflix’s Proposed $1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 19/04/2018 – BHARTI AIRTEL, NETFLIX ARE SAID TO DISCUSS CONTENT TIE-UP: PTI; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT NOW ACCOUNTS FOR 50% OF REVENUE AND 55% OF MEMBERSHIPS; 24/05/2018 – lnspirational Vision Media Relays Update From J/V Partner Dr. Pavan Grover to Shareholders on Status of Their 9 Book Series Legends of Oz by Roger S. Baum; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Board Also Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposal to Adopt Clawback Policy; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Is ESPN ready to lose $$? Coachella, Netflix v. Cannes; 12/04/2018 – Movies: Spike Lee and Godard Films to Compete at a Cannes With No Netflix; 16/03/2018 – The Defiant Ones, Netflix – `one of music’s most unlikely partnerships’; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama will produce films and TV shows for Netflix. via @verge

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 499,530 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $69.02M, up from 497,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73M shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. On Friday, December 14 the insider PRINCE CHARLES bought $268,731. 8,441 shares were sold by Kapusta Ronald A, worth $1.23M on Thursday, November 8. PEREZ WILLIAM D bought 1,000 shares worth $133,910. Fasolo Peter also sold $24.41M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares. Gorsky Alex sold $38.60 million worth of stock or 264,465 shares. 748 shares were bought by MULCAHY ANNE M, worth $100,050 on Friday, December 14.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Defended at Wells Fargo; Stock Oversold – StreetInsider.com” on December 14, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: JP Morgan defended Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Talc headlines – StreetInsider.com” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Indian regulator issues Baby Powder order to J&J – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J’s Talc Crisis Will Linger For Years – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson: Buy The Dip? Part 1 Of 2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 33,770 are held by Campbell Newman Asset Inc. Aviance Prns Limited Liability Company has 0.78% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sfmg Ltd has invested 0.34% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,933 shares. C Grp Holding A S holds 300,245 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt invested in 1.88% or 62,419 shares. Triangle Wealth Mgmt reported 25,064 shares stake. Verity Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.27% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Private Asset Mgmt holds 107,281 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 22,436 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Boston Family Office Limited Liability owns 2.16% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 148,024 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc holds 0.15% or 113,302 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd has 0.33% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). King Luther Cap Mgmt holds 925,427 shares.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 19 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 17 with “Outperform”. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $130.0 target in Wednesday, September 20 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of JNJ in report on Tuesday, September 29 to “Buy” rating. On Monday, October 2 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 11 by Jefferies. On Monday, March 14 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 12 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by Leerink Swann on Wednesday, April 18.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,600 shares to 37,414 shares, valued at $13.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,622 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Among 59 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 42 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Netflix had 299 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, October 6 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. Pacific Crest maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 19 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 18 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, October 18 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 24 by Robert W. Baird. Cowen & Co maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Friday, January 19 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 25 by PiperJaffray. JP Morgan maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Tuesday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple Roundup: Qualcomm, Video, Music, Estimate Cut, New Campus – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Netflix’s Bollywood Romance – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Time to Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock on the Dip Heading into 2019? – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Netflix vs. Facebook – Motley Fool” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix: Why It Won’t Rally – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 33 sales for $193.38 million activity. HYMAN DAVID A also sold $14.47 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Thursday, July 19. 21,882 shares valued at $7.36 million were sold by HALEY TIMOTHY M on Tuesday, October 16. WELLS DAVID B had sold 1,000 shares worth $314,640 on Monday, August 20. The insider Bennett Kelly sold $4.20 million. $33.13 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by HASTINGS REED on Wednesday, June 20. SARANDOS THEODORE A sold 111,391 shares worth $40.10M.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 688,490 shares to 309,434 shares, valued at $8.64 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golden Entmt Inc by 138,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,666 shares, and cut its stake in Hubbell Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barclays Public Limited has invested 0.23% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Highstreet Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Country Club Communication Na invested in 0.05% or 1,164 shares. Dana Invest Advsrs reported 10,321 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser Inc stated it has 14,502 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. 1,155 are owned by Pacific Glob Inv Mgmt Company. Comerica National Bank & Trust stated it has 84,508 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 755 shares. Lakeview Partners Lc invested 0.27% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pointstate Capital Ltd Partnership has 627,641 shares for 3.09% of their portfolio. Gsa Cap Llp reported 1,832 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Efg Asset Management (Americas) owns 10,963 shares. Taconic Capital Lp owns 4.65% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 75,000 shares. Carroll Finance Assoc has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). M&R Capital Mgmt invested 0.26% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).