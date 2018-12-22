Fragasso Group Inc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc sold 12,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,657 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $305,000, down from 16,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $69.87. About 4.27M shares traded or 65.14% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 6.15% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.48-Adj EPS $3.53; 23/03/2018 – VF Corporation Receives National Award from the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress; 23/04/2018 – Vans Opens Public Vote For The Ninth Annual Custom Culture Competition; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Nautica Transaction Closing in First Half; 06/03/2018 VF Corporation Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $13.45 BLN TO $13.55 BLN; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of lcebreaker®; 19/03/2018 – VF IN PACT TO SELL NAUTICA® BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 14.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 8,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,074 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.76M, down from 60,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley believes investors are underestimating the potential of Apple’s services businesses; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire and Apple — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – The Information: Apple Hires Ex-Google Search and AI Chief Giannandrea; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -report; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD COSTS $299 FOR SCHOOLS, $329 FOR END USERS; 14/03/2018 – France Targets Apple, Google for ‘Abusive Commercial Practices’; 29/03/2018 – Apple unveils new privacy tools ahead of EU law; 30/04/2018 – Apple sceptics are looking at the wrong metrics; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Dublin €13bn in back tax as appeals continue; 04/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Apple boss’s concerns for children and apps [Eire Region]

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $251.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 4,582 shares to 47,775 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co Com (NYSE:CL) by 35,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,900 shares, and has risen its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc Com (NYSE:ACC).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dsam Prtn (London) Limited has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 342,817 were reported by Nomura Holdings. Bowen Hanes Co owns 254,505 shares for 2.53% of their portfolio. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees stated it has 132,055 shares or 3.87% of all its holdings. Deltec Asset Mngmt Llc reported 9,250 shares stake. Smart Portfolios Ltd has 0.11% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bremer Trust National Association has invested 2.69% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). L S Advsr Inc holds 76,636 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 105,238 shares or 3.65% of its portfolio. Wilkins Investment Counsel holds 1,040 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ionic Cap Management Limited Company reported 0.09% stake. 112,997 were reported by Catalyst Cap Advsrs Lc. Caprock Gp has invested 2.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tci Wealth Inc reported 80,471 shares. Lau Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 68,056 shares.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. $2.98 million worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E on Monday, July 9.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, November 14 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley upgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, June 13 to “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Monday, June 26. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $16800 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 28. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Longbow on Wednesday, January 17. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 27. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 11 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $175 target in Wednesday, August 1 report. As per Wednesday, October 28, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 27, 2018 : SQQQ, AAPL, QQQ, AMD, AMRN, ASX, TVIX, IBN, STM, NOK, NIO, KOS – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple appeals China’s iPhone sales ban – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Investing Whiplash: Looking For Closure With Apple And Amazon – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple downgraded on market saturation – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: Already Undervalued? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06M and $413.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 7,408 shares to 32,914 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. VFC’s profit will be $432.52 million for 16.03 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.78% negative EPS growth.

Among 33 analysts covering V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. V.F. Corp had 130 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Telsey Advisory Group on Monday, October 26 to “Outperform”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of VFC in report on Monday, August 14 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Zacks on Wednesday, August 26 to “Hold”. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of VFC in report on Monday, April 30 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup downgraded V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Tuesday, October 25 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 20 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, December 15. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 30 by Guggenheim. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of VFC in report on Tuesday, July 17 with “Buy” rating. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $84.0 target in Monday, January 8 report.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $11.04 million activity. On Monday, August 27 the insider BAILEY KEVIN sold $404,580. $393,250 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares were bought by Carucci Richard. 69,357 V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares with value of $6.45M were sold by MEAGHER LAURA C. Another trade for 29,544 shares valued at $2.74 million was sold by Roe Scott A.. Another trade for 6,400 shares valued at $496,622 was bought by CHUGG JULIANA L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold VFC shares while 293 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 386.23 million shares or 0.26% more from 385.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Thomasville Comml Bank accumulated 3,422 shares. Burney holds 0.12% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 20,790 shares. Swiss Comml Bank reported 1.07M shares stake. Capital Fund Mngmt, France-based fund reported 86,691 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 0.05% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 4,720 shares. South State invested in 0.15% or 15,817 shares. Valley Natl Advisers reported 11,156 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Co stated it has 0.31% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). 98,914 are held by Biondo Invest Advsrs Ltd. Everence Management owns 9,405 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Hanson Mcclain has 30 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0.01% or 2,091 shares in its portfolio. 20,233 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards Com. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd stated it has 0.13% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Heritage Wealth Advisors stated it has 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).