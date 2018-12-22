Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in New York Times (NYT) by 0.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 39,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4.46M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $103.32M, down from 4.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in New York Times for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $22.13. About 2.38 million shares traded or 4.31% up from the average. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 44.00% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Denies Claims Recently Made by the NY Times, the Guardian and Channel 4 News; 23/05/2018 – Jared Kushner has been granted permanent security clearance, The New York Times reported Wednesday; 19/04/2018 – CCHR Promotes New York Times Expose on Antidepressant Scandal: Antidepressants are Addictive; 03/05/2018 – NYT SAYS IT’S RETAINING POST-ELECTION DIGITAL SUBSCRIBERS; 30/04/2018 – New York Times Expands TV, Podcast Effort After `Daily’ Success; 25/05/2018 – Trump Administration Tells Congress It Has Deal To Revive ZTE: NY Times — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Trump may select Energy Secretary Rick Perry for the position, the New York Times reports, citing two people close to the White House; 08/05/2018 – White House denies NY Times report of U.S. withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Rev $413.9M; 08/05/2018 – OIL FUTURES PARE LOSSES AFTER NEW YORK TIMES REPORTS TRUMP TELLS FRANCE’S MACRON THE U.S. WILL WITHDRAW FROM IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Vaalco Energy (EGY) by 37.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 533,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.94M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.24M, up from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Vaalco Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.31. About 282,132 shares traded. VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) has risen 97.45% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.45% the S&P500. Some Historical EGY News: 22/05/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY – BEGUN WORKOVER OPERATIONS LAST WEEK TO RESTORE PRODUCTION TO TWO WELLS CURRENTLY SHUT-IN ON AVOUMA PLATFORM; 22/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy Begun Workover Ops to Restore Production to 2 Wells Shut-In on Avouma Platform; 07/03/2018 – Vaalco Energy 4Q Net $3.43M; 22/04/2018 – DJ VAALCO Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGY); 07/03/2018 Vaalco Energy 4Q EPS 6c; 07/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy 1Q Net $8.7M; 07/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy 1Q EPS 15c; 07/03/2018 – Vaalco Energy 4Q Rev $17.2M; 07/03/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY INC – FOR 2018, COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT ITS OPERATIONAL CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN IS ABOUT $30 PER BARREL OF OIL SALES; 22/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy Boosts Financial Position Ahead of Planned Offshore Development Drilling Campaign in Gabon — Market Mover

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Everything Has Changed: The Big 5 Canadian Cannabis Companies Have Achieved ‘Platform Status’ – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “US fund managers raise cash as small caps fall into bear market – StreetInsider.com” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “NYT +1.7% as Evercore sees low valuation, promising environment – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Nytimes.com and their article: “Bitcoin Sees Wall Street Warm to Trading Virtual Currency – The New York Times” published on May 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NYT +7.5% to decade-plus high after solid Q3 topper – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.39 per share. NYT’s profit will be $51.13 million for 17.85 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.67% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering New York Times (NYSE:NYT), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. New York Times had 18 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The stock of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) earned “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, August 6. JP Morgan upgraded The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) on Monday, April 30 to “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, February 9 by Singular Research. As per Tuesday, August 18, the company rating was upgraded by TheStreet. The stock of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Monday, July 10. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, November 6. The rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Buy” on Monday, April 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 27 investors sold NYT shares while 55 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 141.17 million shares or 0.18% more from 140.92 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 118,016 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 99,775 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.03% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 88,789 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0.02% stake. Sg Americas Ltd Llc accumulated 49,391 shares. Slate Path Capital LP holds 9.82% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 3.16 million shares. Numerixs Inv Techs invested in 0.03% or 7,300 shares. J Goldman And LP invested in 0.9% or 557,219 shares. Atika Cap Llc invested in 147,700 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 38,600 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Brave Asset Management invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Crosslink Capital stated it has 143,570 shares. 203,215 are held by Weybosset Rech And Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 sales for $12.90 million activity. 500 shares valued at $14,010 were sold by TOBEN DOREEN A on Monday, November 5. Another trade for 11,015 shares valued at $304,823 was made by BENTEN R ANTHONY on Thursday, November 8. 3,492 shares valued at $97,226 were sold by DENHAM ROBERT E on Monday, November 5. Thompson Mark sold $1.04M worth of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) on Thursday, November 15.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00 billion and $3.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 42,510 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $98.41M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 187,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA).

More notable recent VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “Recent Analysis Shows Atlas Financial, Royal Dutch Shell, Vaalco Energy, Myovant Sciences, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Stockhouse” on November 14, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “VAALCO Energy, Inc. Announces 10-Year Extension of Etame Exclusive Exploitation Areas Through 2028 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vaalco Energy +12% after eliminating outstanding debt with IFC – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2018. More interesting news about VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “If Vaalco Is Really For Sale, Then I See A Tight Race Between Assala And Perenco – Seeking Alpha” published on January 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vaalco Energy – Second Quarter Earnings Results Analysis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2018.