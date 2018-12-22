Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy (VLO) by 26.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.89M, up from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $71.64. About 7.72M shares traded or 78.15% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 14.27% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 14/05/2018 – Valero expands into South America with Peru biofuels deal; 20/04/2018 – Valero shuts Texas City gasoline unit as explosion probe begins; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $1.2B; 19/04/2018 – LILLIAN RIOJAS, VALERO SPOKESWOMAN, COMMENTS BY EMAIL; 08/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 19/04/2018 – TAMMY ODOM, COURT CLERK, COMMENTS ON VALERO UNIT FIRE BY PHONE; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – $170 MLN PROJECT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2020; 01/05/2018 – Valero Reports Tripped Compressor at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 27/03/2018 – Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 15/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES LARGE HYDROCRACKER RESTART

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Monro Inc. (MNRO) by 4.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 154,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 3.56 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $247.63 million, up from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Monro Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $67.28. About 1.30M shares traded or 294.80% up from the average. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 47.74% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Monro Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNRO); 21/05/2018 – Monro Inc.: Free Service Tire Acquisition Expected to Add About $47M In Annualized Sales; 21/05/2018 – Monro Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 21/05/2018 – MONRO, BUYS FREE SERVICE TIRE; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 21/05/2018 – MONRO 4Q EPS 52C, EST. 50C; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE BREAKEVEN TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 09/04/2018 – Monro at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 26/03/2018 – Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Oper Chief; 21/05/2018 – Monro’s (MNRO) CEO Brett Ponton Hosts Investor Day (Transcript)

Since July 30, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.71 million activity. 25,000 Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) shares with value of $1.82M were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J. EBERHART PAULETT also bought $5,174 worth of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) on Monday, October 29.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $488.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 20,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 56,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,800 shares, and cut its stake in Fts Internationa.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold VLO shares while 353 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 256 raised stakes. 315.70 million shares or 1.71% less from 321.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Guyasuta Invest Advisors stated it has 2,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Security Natl has invested 0.03% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins reported 0.04% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). First Bankshares Of Mount Dora Tru Inv Services accumulated 38,765 shares. Bluestein R H & owns 4,035 shares. American Inc holds 0.07% or 184,767 shares. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 332,911 shares. 10 are owned by Wealthcare Capital Mngmt. Diligent Invsts Lc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Vanguard Gru Incorporated has invested 0.15% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 73,688 are owned by Renaissance Technologies Ltd Com. Personal Capital Advsrs owns 346,142 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Vantage Invest Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 514 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Spc Finance Inc has 0.51% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Brave Asset Inc holds 1.45% or 24,864 shares.

Among 25 analysts covering Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Valero Energy Corporation had 101 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of VLO in report on Monday, August 22 with “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, June 15, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 30 by Cowen & Co. On Monday, August 3 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Friday, October 19 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 30 report. The rating was upgraded by Tudor Pickering on Wednesday, November 16 to “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 17 by Citigroup. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 31 report. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Monday, April 23.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $9.73 million activity. $152,000 worth of stock was sold by Mulholland Maureen on Friday, November 9. Another trade for 1,750 shares valued at $132,920 was sold by Senuk Samuel. 20,000 shares were sold by MELLOR ROBERT E, worth $1.61 million on Wednesday, November 28. 10,250 Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) shares with value of $768,839 were sold by Pickens Raymond L. Auerbach John L sold $52,523 worth of stock or 750 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.46, from 1.5 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 15 investors sold MNRO shares while 59 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 36.24 million shares or 2.10% less from 37.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stifel Financial reported 135,859 shares. Moreover, Next Fincl Gru has 0% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Maverick Cap stated it has 0.06% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Aperio Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 12,956 shares. Wasatch Advisors owns 3.56M shares. 70,664 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement. Riverhead Ltd Liability invested 0.11% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). New Jersey-based Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0.01% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Moreover, Cwm Ltd Liability Company has 0.37% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 209,370 shares. Da Davidson And holds 6,847 shares. Aristotle Boston Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 273,235 shares. The Massachusetts-based Btim Corp has invested 0.25% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Scout Invests, a Missouri-based fund reported 109,714 shares.