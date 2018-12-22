Bank Of Stockton increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton bought 3,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 27,948 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.42 million, up from 24,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 19.91 million shares traded or 253.30% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/17/2018 07:27 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM; 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY CHEVRON AND REPSOL; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 5,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 39,950 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $80.02M, down from 45,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64 million shares traded or 91.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – ConsenSys Unveils Kaleido in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services to Simplify Enterprise Blockchain Adoption; 17/04/2018 – LG Smart Appliances Now Work With Both Amazon Alexa And The Google Assistant; 25/05/2018 – EuroNews: Civil liberties groups slam Amazon for facial recognition technology; 03/04/2018 – NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE -SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH WHITE HOUSE PROCEEDINGS; 19/04/2018 – Amazon: Nine-Episode Utopia Is Based on the British Series of the Same Name; 11/05/2018 – Audio version of “12 Amazing Franchise Opportunities – Second Edition” now available on Amazon; 14/05/2018 – Raven Connected Car Solution Launches on Amazon; 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 07/03/2018 – Aylaa Exclusive: Amazon Buys Ring, Maker of Smart Home Products – The New York Times; 10/05/2018 – Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. The insider Jassy Andrew R sold 1,726 shares worth $2.70 million. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $3.21 million was sold by Olsavsky Brian T. Blackburn Jeffrey M sold $3.90M worth of stock. Another trade for 181 shares valued at $285,960 was sold by Huttenlocher Daniel P. 435 shares were sold by Reynolds Shelley, worth $824,513. The insider STONESIFER PATRICIA Q sold 1,375 shares worth $2.31M.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 EPS, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 62.84 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Amazon in Race for Market Cap Lead – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 01, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GOOGL, FB, AMZN’s Aggressiveness to Disrupt Banking Sector – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 12/11/2018: INTC,AMZN,SEAC,LPTH,CAMP – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon’s Next Catalyst – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why We Doubled Our Position In Amazon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, October 27 with “Buy”. DA Davidson maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, June 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 26 by Evercore. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $775 target in Friday, October 23 report. JMP Securities maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, July 27. JMP Securities has “Market Outperform” rating and $2075 target. The rating was downgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt on Monday, January 4 to “Neutral”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, June 16. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120000 target in Tuesday, July 25 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, August 29 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 23 by Loop Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York-based Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc has invested 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Btim owns 1,008 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Mngmt has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Inc Ltd Com owns 2.46% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 550,083 shares. 450 were reported by Gladius Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership. Lafayette owns 162 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co holds 2.24% or 31,557 shares. 1,878 were reported by Sfe Invest Counsel. Bouchey Financial Grp Limited accumulated 0.14% or 280 shares. Karp Capital has invested 1.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Highstreet Asset Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,490 shares. Athena Capital Advsr Limited Liability reported 769 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Ima Wealth accumulated 1,728 shares. Summit Financial Strategies has 338 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 168,490 shares.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.82 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Capital Ca holds 8,081 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 704,296 are owned by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. 34,778 are held by Sky Inv Grp Limited Liability Company. Bbva Compass Bancshares holds 44,926 shares. Linscomb & Williams owns 57,629 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.09% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Parsec Financial Mngmt invested 1.07% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Pinnacle Associates owns 78,524 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Barnett And Commerce owns 1,512 shares. Rock Point Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). White Pine Investment invested 2.03% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 10,144 were accumulated by Monroe Bank & Trust And Trust Mi. Qci Asset Management owns 130,717 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. 1.50 million were reported by Td Asset Mgmt. Founders Securities Limited Com owns 0.28% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 7,920 shares.

Among 37 analysts covering Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Chevron Corporation had 131 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 23. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, October 19. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, January 19. On Thursday, January 4 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Hold”. As per Wednesday, December 20, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 6 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, December 15. The company was initiated on Monday, December 11 by Credit Suisse. Independent Research upgraded Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Thursday, December 1 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, October 27 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Value Stocks to Buy for December – Investorplace.com” on November 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: Buy Only The Best Oil Stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron Hits A Home Run In The Permian – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Best Oil Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Safe Is Chevron’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 10, 2018.