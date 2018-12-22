Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc (ASG) investors sentiment increased to 3 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 1.43, from 1.57 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 21 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 7 cut down and sold holdings in Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 2.69 million shares, up from 1.49 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 6 Increased: 9 New Position: 12.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased Granite Constr Inc (GVA) stake by 1.47% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 7,807 shares as Granite Constr Inc (GVA)’s stock declined 4.46%. The Van Den Berg Management I Inc holds 521,933 shares with $23.85M value, down from 529,740 last quarter. Granite Constr Inc now has $1.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.3. About 1.25 million shares traded or 144.39% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 33.41% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer

Among 2 analysts covering Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Granite Construction had 2 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 10 report. Goldman Sachs downgraded Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) rating on Monday, December 10. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $50 target.

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 48.61% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.72 per share. GVA’s profit will be $50.18M for 9.18 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.65% negative EPS growth.

Since November 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $174,581 activity. Roberts James Hildebrand also sold $116,776 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) on Monday, November 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.91, from 2.04 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 38 investors sold GVA shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 42.61 million shares or 3.05% more from 41.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 229,951 shares. Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 39,980 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). 317 are held by Fmr Limited Liability Company. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% stake. Sg Americas Ltd Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Wellington Management Grp Llp holds 1.45M shares. Paradigm Cap New York stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). 4,983 are owned by Gsa Cap Prtn Llp. Eqis Cap Management has 0.02% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Moreover, Raymond James Serv Advisors has 0.01% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 119,728 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 10,867 are held by Zeke Advsr Ltd Llc. Yorktown Management And Inc owns 0.14% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 10,721 shares.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 334,761 shares to 757,128 valued at $46.12M in 2018Q3. It also upped Centennial Resource Dev Inc stake by 25,123 shares and now owns 165,808 shares. Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) was raised too.

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Quidel, Granite Construction, FireEye, Consolidated Edison, EnPro Industries, and Blueprint Medicines â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” on December 17, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Granite Appoints Michael W. Barker as Vice President and Corporate Controller – Business Wire” published on December 13, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Granite Subsidiary Awarded $46 Million Shared Use Path Project in Chicago – Business Wire” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Granite Construction +13% following favorable California vote – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc. The company has market cap of $112.95 million. It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. It has a 3.2 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 3.54% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.09. About 393,801 shares traded or 68.45% up from the average. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (ASG) has declined 13.17% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.