Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 1.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 37,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.07M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $61.31M, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 3.73M shares traded or 156.50% up from the average. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has risen 10.67% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY FILES FOR EXCLUSION FROM SECTION 232 TARIFFS; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Profit Boosted by A&T Stainless JV Sale; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – “CONTINUE TO EXPECT HPMC SEGMENT MARGINS TO EXPAND BY APPROXIMATELY 200 BASIS POINTS VERSUS FULL YEAR 2017”; 24/05/2018 – Jet engines help power cobalt to 10-year highs; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Net $58M; 22/03/2018 ATI to Expand Aerospace lso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Slabs Currently Subject to 25% Tariffs Recently Levied on All Stainless Products Imported Into U.S; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q EPS 42c; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – QTRLY SALES TO AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE MARKETS WERE $462 MLN AND REPRESENTED 47% OF ATI SALES; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny & Tsingshan Stainless Joint Venture Files Tariff Exclusion Request

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 1.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 6,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 457,391 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.01M, down from 463,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $70.76. About 1.32 million shares traded or 121.15% up from the average. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has declined 7.90% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM – MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR AEROSPACE AS BUILD RATES AND BACKLOG FOR ORDERS OF COMMERCIAL PLANES CONTINUES TO IMPROVE; 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Adj EPS $2.30

Since November 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.69 million activity.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 3,130 shares to 24,387 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $1.83 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.61 from last year’s $1.22 per share. RS’s profit will be $128.90 million for 9.67 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual EPS reported by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.38% negative EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Reliance Steel (NYSE:RS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Reliance Steel had 49 analyst reports since September 8, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 23 by Deutsche Bank. Rosenblatt upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) on Thursday, April 28 to “Neutral” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) rating on Monday, December 5. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $95 target. The rating was upgraded by Longbow to “Buy” on Wednesday, February 7. Macquarie Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 14 report. The stock of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) earned “Neutral” rating by Longbow on Monday, October 22. Macquarie Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) on Tuesday, November 29 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, March 29. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 6 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 10 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold RS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 57.07 million shares or 3.98% less from 59.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 6.79 million are owned by Blackrock Inc. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 2,816 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.04% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Schroder Investment Mgmt Gru invested 0.03% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Alps Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc has 0.07% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Principal Financial Grp Incorporated holds 0.03% or 436,362 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 52,385 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zpr Investment Management reported 3.84% stake. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc reported 45,993 shares. Century Companies holds 0.01% or 74,805 shares in its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz holds 2,451 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 5,100 are held by Fund Sa. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $939.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 37,490 shares to 131,420 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 127,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Analysts await Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 25.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.27 per share. ATI’s profit will be $42.73M for 15.99 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Allegheny Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ATI shares while 79 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 128.33 million shares or 0.98% less from 129.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mengis Mgmt Incorporated owns 83,638 shares. Suffolk Mngmt Llc reported 30,360 shares. Moreover, Fisher Asset Management Llc has 0.05% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0.02% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 767,762 shares. Moreover, Iridian Asset Mgmt Limited Company Ct has 0% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Swiss Savings Bank accumulated 0.01% or 219,300 shares. Secor Advsrs Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Victory stated it has 6.47M shares. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Washington Bank & Trust, a Washington-based fund reported 1,400 shares. Northrock Prtn Ltd Company invested in 0.22% or 25,331 shares. Guardian Tru Com holds 0.07% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) or 167,727 shares. Pnc Service Grp Inc Inc has 208,524 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Investors invested in 3.88 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.07% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 85,222 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Allegheny Tech (NYSE:ATI), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Allegheny Tech had 57 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank upgraded Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on Monday, October 5 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 9 by Seaport Global. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, July 6. Cowen & Co maintained Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on Tuesday, July 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, January 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, January 26 by Buckingham Research. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 30 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, May 29. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 8 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, June 15.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $218,493 activity.