Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 27.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 62,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 167,492 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $47.07 million, down from 229,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 21.59M shares traded or 36.61% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 20.90% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and AI Initiatives; 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Vectren Corp (VVC) by 14.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 102,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.80% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 818,100 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $58.49M, up from 715,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Vectren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $71.65. About 972,303 shares traded or 36.42% up from the average. Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) has risen 4.25% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VVC News: 24/04/2018 – S&P PLACED VECTREN CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 01/05/2018 – VECTREN AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 05/04/2018 – VVC: CenterPoint seen as leader in Vectren pursuit, Dealreporter; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy to buy Vectren in $8bn natural gas deal; 13/03/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC SAYS VECTREN HAS SELECTED CO TO BUILD 50 MW SOLAR ARRAY OUTLINED AS PART OF VECTREN’S LONG-TERM ELECTRIC GENERATION TRANSITION PLAN; 01/05/2018 – Vectren 1Q Net $63.5M; 05/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEEN AS LEADING CONTENDER FOR VECTREN: DEALREPORTER; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CenterPoint Energy nears deal to acquire Vectren; 23/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY & VECTREN TO MERGE

More notable recent Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vectren Increases Dividend 6.7 Percent; Marks 59th Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “CenterPoint Energy (CNP) to Acquire Vectren (VVC) for $72/Share – StreetInsider.com” published on April 23, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “CenterPoint Energy and Vectren merger receives FERC approval – GlobeNewswire” on October 05, 2018. More interesting news about Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dissecting CenterPoint’s Acquisition Of Vectren Corp. – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenterPoint Energy: Attractive Opportunity At A Low Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 24.20% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.57 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $725.90 million for 27.22 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.