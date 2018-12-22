VeriCoin (VRC) soars 3.48% on December 21-22

It was good day for VeriCoin (VRC), as it jumped by $0.00255717 or 3.48%, touching $0.07601769. International Crypto Analysts believe that VeriCoin (VRC) is looking for the $0.083619459 goal. According to 9 analysts could reach $0.183451903555185. The highest price was $0.07787745 and lowest of $0.073189305 for December 21-22. The open was $0.07346052. It last traded at LiveCoin exchange.

For a month, VeriCoin (VRC) tokens went up 4.05% from $0.07306 for coin. For 100 days VRC is down -50.83% from $0.1546. It traded at $0.4308 200 days ago. VeriCoin (VRC) has 31.40 million coins mined with the market cap $2.39 million. It has coins in circulation. It was founded on 07/06/2014. The Crypto VRC has PoST proof type and operates under Scrypt algorithm.

VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine.