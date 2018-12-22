Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp. (DOV) by 3.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 7,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 198,769 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.60M, down from 206,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $68.99. About 2.88M shares traded or 79.15% up from the average. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 0.18% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 04/05/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/03/2018 – Dover Corp Names Richard J. Tobin CEO, Presiden; 09/05/2018 – Dover Announces Distribution of Shrs of Apergy to Hldrs; 20/03/2018 – DOVER NAMES RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT, CEO; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QTRLY PERFORMANCE WAS PARTIALLY OFFSET BY SOFTER THAN EXPECTED RETAIL REFRIGERATION MARKETS; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Dover Corp. to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 27/04/2018 – Delaware AG: Two Men Convicted Of Dover Murder After Week-Long Trial; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.70-Adj EPS $4.85; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $1.9 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 6% FROM PRIOR YEAR

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 71.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 3,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,291 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $207,000, down from 4,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $142.44. About 3.78 million shares traded or 282.20% up from the average. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 39.16% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $392.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Group Inc. (NYSE:CBG) by 20,300 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $57.77M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 15.04% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.13 per share. DOV’s profit will be $190.24M for 13.27 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Since October 23, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $164,580 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.26, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold DOV shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 129.10 million shares or 1.90% less from 131.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 342,993 shares. 40,468 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. Eagle Ridge holds 0.07% or 5,161 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 3,141 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.04% or 251,516 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.08% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 14,237 shares. At State Bank owns 0.04% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 4,102 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Fort Lp has 11,229 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors has 1,055 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 104,186 shares. Whittier Trust accumulated 0% or 888 shares. Girard Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $42.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Planet Fitness Inc by 42,488 shares to 378,938 shares, valued at $20.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 647,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 689,241 shares, and has risen its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

