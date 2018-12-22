Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 38.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 1.10 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $48.87 million, down from 2.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.88% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.06. About 5.17 million shares traded or 50.43% up from the average. Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 23.89% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 03/05/2018 – Vodafone closes in on game-changing Liberty Global deal; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion; 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES P&E ADDITIONS OF $5.1 BN FOR FY; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 362.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp bought 290 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 370 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $741,000, up from 80 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Trump taking serious look at policy options on Amazon.com; 22/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO PLAN EXPANDED ONLINE DELIVERY AT WHOLE FOODS; 21/05/2018 – Variety: Amazon Studios Names NBC Vet Vernon Sanders Co-Head of TV; 19/03/2018 – Amazon comes out with more tools for game developers; 06/03/2018 – Target Drops After Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Squeezes Profit; 27/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube):; 07/05/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Amazon vs. Barnes & Noble; 14/05/2018 – Uber Taps Amazon Division Head to Manage Northern, Eastern Europe; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the post office is losing billions because of Amazon

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. 2,000 shares valued at $3.96M were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A on Wednesday, September 12. Another trade for 437 shares valued at $687,447 was made by Reynolds Shelley on Thursday, November 15. 2,055 shares valued at $3.22M were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M on Thursday, November 15. Another trade for 2,028 shares valued at $3.87 million was made by Olsavsky Brian T on Wednesday, August 15. Jassy Andrew R also sold $3.28M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares. Huttenlocher Daniel P also sold $285,960 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, November 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cookson Peirce And Comm accumulated 126 shares. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Gp Inc has invested 3.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Benin Management Corporation has invested 1.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jarislowsky Fraser accumulated 313 shares. Indiana Tru & Inv Management owns 126 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Weiss Multi has 0.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Apriem Advisors, California-based fund reported 3,217 shares. Exane Derivatives, France-based fund reported 697 shares. Davis has invested 4.85% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Prudential Inc invested in 714,057 shares. Victory Cap Management, Ohio-based fund reported 66,090 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsr Inc owns 0.57% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,129 shares. Overbrook Mgmt Corp reported 140 shares. First Interstate State Bank reported 1.1% stake. The Us-based Ancora Ltd has invested 0.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Veritas Investment Management Llp, which manages about $948.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 860 shares to 6,315 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 60,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 890,256 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

