Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 129.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 100,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 178,398 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.46 million, up from 77,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $21.02. About 5.62M shares traded or 104.45% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has risen 10.54% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 18.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,495 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.58 million, down from 11,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $129.44. About 6.90 million shares traded or 98.04% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst

Among 22 analysts covering Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Honeywell International Inc. had 110 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, October 10 with “Outperform”. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Thursday, January 21 the stock rating was initiated by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 20 by Argus Research. As per Tuesday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 30 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Wednesday, August 16. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $145 target. On Friday, May 26 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, December 17.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $362.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5,556 shares to 248,141 shares, valued at $20.44M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) by 19,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Franco (NYSE:FNV).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.39B for 17.21 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.03 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.39% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APOG TGTX ALNY ACHC JT HON DY ALGN RYAAY MGI: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on November 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell launches e-commerce platform for aviation parts – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Murphy USA Welcomes Hon. Jeanne L. Phillips to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crash Protection For Honeywell – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “PHOTOS: Honeywell bringing 750 jobs, global HQ to Charlotte – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cibc State Bank Usa reported 0.25% stake. Miles Inc invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Next Financial reported 0.18% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Loomis Sayles & Communications Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 73,856 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 35,897 shares. Pitcairn Company reported 8,441 shares. 57,936 were reported by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability. 344 were accumulated by Ruggie Cap Gru. Franklin Res invested in 0.55% or 6.64 million shares. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of America De has 0.48% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 18.57 million shares. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs owns 0.1% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,554 shares. Weatherly Asset LP stated it has 0.29% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Kj Harrison & Prtnrs Inc has 0.67% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Stratos Wealth Partners has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). B & T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt accumulated 27,567 shares.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $8.19 million activity. The insider Kapur Vimal sold $1.59 million. $4.06M worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was sold by Mikkilineni Krishna on Wednesday, November 21. DAVIS D SCOTT sold 3,963 shares worth $590,923.

Among 30 analysts covering Plains All American Pipeline LP (NYSE:PAA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Plains All American Pipeline LP had 122 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, November 26 by Wolfe Research. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of PAA in report on Wednesday, November 8 with “Hold” rating. Scotia Capital maintained Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) rating on Friday, April 28. Scotia Capital has “Buy” rating and $36 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Tuesday, August 8. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Buy” on Monday, August 28. The stock of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 10 by Zacks. The stock of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 24 by Wolfe Research. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, April 25. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, January 17 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, December 18 by Seaport Global Securities.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $279,063 activity.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 6,889 shares to 135,724 shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (NYSE:CRM) by 10,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce a Constituent Change to The Cushing® 30 MLP Index – PRNewswire” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Midstream energy stocks ready for gains, Jefferies analyst says – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Fool.com published: “5 Things Plains All American Pipeline’s Management Team Wants You to Know About Whatâ€™s Ahead – The Motley Fool” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Mizuho Securities Starts Plains All American (PAA) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Facts About High-Yield Dividend Stocks Every Investor Should Know – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 02, 2018.