Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 19.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 8,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 35,299 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.89M, down from 43,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 55.41M shares traded or 199.46% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 39.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 118,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 421,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.94M, up from 303,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $67.27. About 14.24 million shares traded or 94.60% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 29.68% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 31/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – LAUNCH OF ITS AFINION 2 ANALYZER IN U.S; 07/03/2018 – Abbott’s Confirm Rx connects an insertable cardiac monitor to a smartphone app; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.23 TO $1.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 11/03/2018 – New Long-Term Data Show Improved Survival and Lower Rates of Stroke and Pump Thrombosis for Abbott’s HeartMate 3 Heart Pump; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS; 21/03/2018 – Abbott Hosts Conference Call for First-Quarter Earnings; 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $344.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Etf (VDC) by 3,140 shares to 10,657 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Telecommunication Services Etf (VOX) by 3,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 27.91% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.86 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.55B for 12.48 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.84% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon -2% on downgrade, “priced at a premium” – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: 5G Pause – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Verizon’s Voluntary Layoffs: What You Need To Know (NYSE:VZ) – Benzinga” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Reasons Verizon Stock Can Fall – The Motley Fool” published on November 25, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Agfa Chooses Verizon Enterprise Solutions for Global Network Transformation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 23,553 shares. First Allied Advisory Services, Missouri-based fund reported 152,709 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 17.64 million shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Asset Strategies Inc reported 71,819 shares. Dearborn Prns Ltd Llc holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 234,458 shares. Exchange Capital Management accumulated 0.55% or 35,299 shares. Loudon Invest Limited Liability Company invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lourd Cap Limited Company holds 0.12% or 34,508 shares in its portfolio. 1St Source State Bank reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.71% or 11.17M shares. Moreover, Churchill Mngmt Corp has 0.19% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The Massachusetts-based Excalibur Mgmt has invested 5.85% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Schnieders Mgmt Ltd Company holds 88,363 shares. Campbell And Commerce Invest Adviser Limited Co has 6,376 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Heritage Invsts holds 400,072 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio.

Among 35 analysts covering Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Verizon Communications Inc. had 95 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Tuesday, January 3 to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 12 by Nomura. The rating was downgraded by Bernstein to “Market Perform” on Thursday, April 7. Macquarie Research initiated Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Tuesday, April 5 with “Neutral” rating. On Sunday, September 17 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, January 24. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, October 4. The stock has “Perform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, July 20. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $50 target in Tuesday, September 4 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, May 11.

Since July 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $30.08 million activity. Another trade for 65,000 shares valued at $4.62 million was made by Watkin Jared on Friday, November 2. 64,268 shares were sold by Contreras Jaime, worth $4.30 million on Wednesday, August 29. 15,100 shares were sold by Blaser Brian J, worth $965,789 on Tuesday, July 24. 9,097 shares were sold by LANE ANDREW H, worth $610,513. The insider Bracken Sharon J sold $16,369. 5,000 shares were sold by Salvadori Daniel Gesua Sive, worth $366,957.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 28, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 28, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Abbott Labs, Boston Scientific, CME, DaVita, Skyworks, Spirit Air, AMD, Nvidia and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Medtronic slips 2% premarket on device injuries – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Microsoft Parties Like Its 2002 – The Motley Fool” published on December 02, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Abbott (ABT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Zacks.com” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Among 27 analysts covering Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Abbott Laboratories had 120 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup initiated Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Thursday, August 17 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Friday, July 21. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, September 28 by Northland Capital. Piper Jaffray downgraded the shares of ABT in report on Thursday, April 28 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Monday, October 8. Guggenheim maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Tuesday, January 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 18 by Jefferies. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ABT in report on Thursday, July 20 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $55.0 target in Friday, September 22 report. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, January 2.