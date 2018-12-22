Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased Transocean Ltd (RIG) stake by 25.6% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 298,368 shares as Transocean Ltd (RIG)’s stock declined 25.83%. The Vertex One Asset Management Inc holds 867,308 shares with $12.10 million value, down from 1.17M last quarter. Transocean Ltd now has $3.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 32.45 million shares traded or 96.34% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 19.78% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B

Summit Securities Group Llc increased Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) stake by 37455.56% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Summit Securities Group Llc acquired 33,710 shares as Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD)’s stock declined 21.51%. The Summit Securities Group Llc holds 33,800 shares with $2.96 million value, up from 90 last quarter. Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv now has $130.93B valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $66.39. About 2.70 million shares traded or 30.40% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 36.59% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 29/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-One year countdown till Brexit: crunch time ahead!; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS ARE ABOUT COMBINATION OF BOTH PARTIES’ EXISTING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 21/05/2018 – RENERGEN LTD – ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF AN OFF-TAKE AGREEMENT FOR PROVISION OF NATURAL GAS BY TETRA4 TO SAB TO USE IN DISPLACING DIESEL USE IN TRUCKS; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS SIGNS BINDING TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS WITH ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA/NV; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH- UNIT EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FOLLOWING SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA – – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Congress rushes to pass funding bill before Friday deadline

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Home Run For Tilray – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Weed Stock Making Noise on BUD Partnership – Schaeffers Research” published on December 20, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Will Aurora Cannabis Be Next to Secure a Big Partnership? – Investorplace.com” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “#Cannabis Investor Idea: #CBDBeverages – AB InBev (NYSE: $BUD) and Tilray (NASDAQ: $TLRY) Announce Research Partnership Focused on Non-Alcohol THC and CBD Beverages – InvestorIdeas.com” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s cautious on Anheuser-Busch InBev – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 4 analyst reports since September 14, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) on Monday, November 12 to “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Monday, October 1. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, October 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold BUD shares while 149 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 69.22 million shares or 4.63% less from 72.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.13% or 14,419 shares. Pennsylvania-based Godshalk Welsh Cap has invested 0.21% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Eagle Advisors owns 28,896 shares. 6,135 are owned by Boston Family Office Lc. Amer Money Management Lc invested 1.48% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 9,350 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 349 were accumulated by Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Llc. Pettyjohn Wood & White has 5,610 shares. 23,347 are held by Btg Pactual Asset Management Ltd. Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.03% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). The Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Quantbot Lp accumulated 13,662 shares. Moreover, Covington Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 1,961 shares. Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Signature Management has 0.04% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 9,800 shares to 1,900 valued at $318,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Energy Transfer Partners Lp (Call) stake by 34,680 shares and now owns 2,320 shares. Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Transocean (NYSE:RIG), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Transocean had 8 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, September 20 by RBC Capital Markets. On Wednesday, September 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 13 by Credit Suisse. As per Thursday, October 18, the company rating was upgraded by Fearnleys. Fearnleys downgraded the shares of RIG in report on Wednesday, August 1 to “Accumulate” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, August 9.

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $-0.22 EPS, up 8.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -466.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Transocean: Expectations For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Transocean a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on December 01, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Transocean Ltd. Shareholders Approve Acquisition of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Foxbusiness.com and their article: “Behind-the-Scenes Conversation: What Am I Missing With These Beaten-Down Offshore Drilling Stocks? – Fox Business” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Transocean Ltd. Closes the Acquisition of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 05, 2018.