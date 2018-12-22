Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 4.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 4,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 101,096 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.41M, up from 96,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 24.03 million shares traded or 120.75% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 6.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 2,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,997 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.13 million, up from 34,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $156.5. About 2.68M shares traded or 83.06% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 25.22% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Media slug change for Vertex Pharmaceuticals; 26/04/2018 – Vertex’s latest cystic fibrosis drug reports strong sales in first quarter since approval; 29/05/2018 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Appoints Shane Ward as General Counsel; 15/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD QTRLY NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS PER SHARE $0.01; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX INITIATES PHASE 3 STUDIES OF VX-445, TEZACAFTOR AND IVACAFTOR AS A TRIPLE COMBINATION REGIMEN FOR PEOPLE WITH CYSTIC FIBROSIS; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals: White Will Begin Her Role With Vertex on May 21; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business to American Industrial Partners; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and Ivacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People with Cystic; 10/05/2018 – NORTHERN VERTEX APPOINTS BILL MARTINICH GENERAL MANAGER; 13/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 58 selling transactions for $98.11 million activity. Shares for $131,509 were sold by Magesvaran Suranjan. On Friday, November 16 Taylor David S sold $1.55 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 16,338 shares. Jejurikar Shailesh sold $941,206 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. $5.11 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Fish Kathleen B. $349,206 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by TASTAD CAROLYN M. Pritchard Marc S. sold $242,261 worth of stock.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $818.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays High Y (JNK) by 13,135 shares to 7,710 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,224 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 19 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 1 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 21. Citigroup maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, October 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, April 20 with “Hold”. As per Monday, October 22, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The company was maintained on Monday, October 26 by B. Riley & Co. UBS maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Wednesday, January 27. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $84 target. On Tuesday, January 26 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Wednesday, December 21. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $86 target.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Renovations improve employee experience at P&G HQ (Video) – Cincinnati Business Courier – Cincinnati Business Courier” on November 29, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G ranks second in advertising (Video) – Cincinnati Business Courier – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on December 03, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Procter & Gamble (PG) to Acquire People of Color-Focused Walker & Company Brands – StreetInsider.com” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Proctor & Gamble Stock Is Out Over Its Skis As Investors Got Defensive – Investorplace.com” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 122,923 are owned by Banque Pictet And Cie Sa. Lincoln Corp owns 178,501 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Pacific Glob Investment Mgmt Com invested 1.52% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Roffman Miller Associates Pa holds 0.36% or 38,986 shares. Beutel Goodman reported 0.19% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Financial Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Amer Beacon Advsrs Inc has invested 1.66% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Zevin Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fragasso Grp Inc holds 0.56% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 25,169 shares. Associated Banc owns 283,819 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Shelter Mutual Insur accumulated 115,290 shares. 2,459 were accumulated by Bouchey Fin Group Ltd. Arete Wealth Limited Company invested in 0.23% or 12,684 shares. Keating Inv Counselors Inc holds 2.21% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 61,668 shares. Trust Department Mb Fincl Bank N A stated it has 1.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Dova Pharmaceuticals Is Nosediving Today – Motley Fool” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Expect QQXT To Hit $58 – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Vertex Pharma (VRTX) will Submit ORKAMBI as well as SYMKEVI to be Used in Combination with ivacaftor to Scottish Medicines Consortium for Appraisal – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Vertex Pharma (VRTX) Falls as CFO to Resign – StreetInsider.com” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vertex Pharma’s VX-150 successful in mid-stage neuropathy study – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 27 sales for $21.08 million activity. The insider Silva Paul M sold 12 shares worth $1,965. Shares for $430,920 were sold by Kewalramani Reshma. Shares for $22.43M were sold by LEIDEN JEFFREY M. $715,615 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was sold by Parini Michael. The insider Sachdev Amit sold 13,750 shares worth $2.48 million. $1.31M worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was sold by Bhatia Sangeeta N. on Wednesday, October 3.

Among 31 analysts covering Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has $220 highest and $85.0 lowest target. $187.73’s average target is 19.96% above currents $156.5 stock price. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had 112 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 19 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Hold” on Wednesday, July 19. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 31 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, November 29 report. Maxim Group maintained Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Wednesday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by JMP Securities to “Market Outperform” on Friday, March 17. The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, February 5 by Leerink Swann. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, July 27 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Neutral” on Tuesday, December 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 12 by JMP Securities.