Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) by 16.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 21,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 109,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.18 million, down from 131,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $68.78. About 2.49M shares traded or 5.91% up from the average. GrubHub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has risen 17.22% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.22% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 09/04/2018 – GRUB: Postmates, DoorDash have talked merger to fend of GrubHub,; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB PARTNERS WITH JACK IN BOX; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB HAS A LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET GIVEN DEMAND FROM YOUNGER CONSUMERS; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q REV. $232.6M, EST. $229.3M; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits GrubHub; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – RAN SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual

Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 38.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 4,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,584 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.48M, up from 10,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.2. About 6.24M shares traded or 148.66% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 06/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 27/03/2018 – Global Center for Health Innovation and Accenture Form a Working Group to Address Opioid Epidemic; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.40 TO $6.49; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – MADE MINORITY INVESTMENT IN UPSKILL, A PROVIDER OF ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE FOR AUGMENTED REALITY DEVICES IN INDUSTRIAL SETTINGS; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Makes New Challenge to Ad Agencies With Online Buying; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corp to Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing to Accenture; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Beats Profit And Revenue Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch

Among 27 analysts covering Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Accenture Plc had 108 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Friday, June 29. As per Monday, April 2, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The rating was initiated by Berenberg on Thursday, October 13 with “Buy”. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, September 22. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, September 9. On Friday, September 1 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 23. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 28 by Citigroup. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, September 21 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 27 investors sold ACN shares while 389 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 441.67 million shares or 2.70% less from 453.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0.1% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 24,184 were reported by Wealthfront Corporation. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc holds 49,511 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Naples Limited Company invested 0.94% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested in 0.06% or 4,365 shares. Virtu Financial Lc holds 20,764 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Orrstown Inc has invested 1.51% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bragg Advisors Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 29,016 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 55,318 shares. The New York-based Canandaigua Comml Bank And Company has invested 0.78% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cohen & Steers stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bb&T Secs owns 258,365 shares. Campbell Newman Asset reported 84,758 shares. Texas Cap Financial Bank Tx has 2,243 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio.

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40 million and $516.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (NYSE:PSX) by 3,087 shares to 47,210 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,085 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await GrubHub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 48.39% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.31 per share. GRUB’s profit will be $14.51M for 107.47 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by GrubHub Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.52% negative EPS growth.