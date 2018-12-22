Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano Sp Adr (Each Represents 10 Ordinary Share) (FMX) by 1574.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 2.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.40M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $237.05 million, up from 143,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano Sp Adr (Each Represents 10 Ordinary Share) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $83.52. About 532,848 shares traded or 5.14% up from the average. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 10.90% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 7.5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN8.27B; 16/03/2018 – Press Release: FEMSA Hldrs Approved Ps. 9,221 M Div

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 1.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 54,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.10% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4.61M shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $155.64 million, down from 4.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $25.68. About 6.22M shares traded or 39.32% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 0.84% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.84% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 05/03/2018 – VIACOM: PARAMOUNT PLUS DEAL IS WITH TELENOR IN NORDICS; 04/04/2018 – CBS ON FRIDAY VERBALLY COMMUNICATED TO VIACOM AN OFFER OF 0.55 CBS SHARES FOR EACH VIACOM SHARE; 03/04/2018 – MinZengWSJ: CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom; 14/05/2018 – National Amusements Says It Had No Intention of Forcing a Merger Not Supported by Both CBS and Viacom; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 17/05/2018 – CBS CBS.N TO CHALLENGE IN COURT NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC’S CHANGE TO BYLAWS REQUIRING SUPER MAJORITY VOTE ON DIVIDEND; 16/04/2018 – VIACOM CHANGES 2Q EARNINGS CALL TIME TO 10:00 AM APRIL 25 (ET); 20/04/2018 – DJ Viacom Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VIA); 05/04/2018 – CBS-Viacom Fight Is Fixed — Heard on the Street; 15/05/2018 – A dysfunctional family reunion at CBS/Viacom

Among 41 analysts covering Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 29 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Viacom Inc. had 146 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, January 9 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, February 5 by Telsey Advisory Group. On Friday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group with “Outperform”. The firm has “Sector Weight” rating given on Friday, October 9 by Pacific Crest. Wells Fargo downgraded Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) on Friday, August 7 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) earned “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, September 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, November 17. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Tuesday, January 2. The stock of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, October 5. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, August 25 report.

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $424.26M for 6.17 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.05% EPS growth.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16 billion and $4.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 154,900 shares to 2.99M shares, valued at $182.12M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 135,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 461,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96 billion and $58.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Incorporated Common Stock Npv (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 57,122 shares to 4.11 million shares, valued at $928.61M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J2 Global Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 197,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,628 shares, and cut its stake in World Fuel Services Corporation Common Stock Usd0.01 (NYSE:INT).

Among 6 analysts covering Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had 13 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Zacks to “Buy” on Monday, August 31. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Friday, January 20. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, March 7. On Wednesday, August 10 the stock rating was upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”. The stock of Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, October 2 by JP Morgan. As per Wednesday, October 11, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Friday, April 29 to “Buy”. As per Tuesday, August 18, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, November 22. Zacks upgraded Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) on Wednesday, August 19 to “Hold” rating.

