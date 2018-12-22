Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 54.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 1.26M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.58M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $966.59 million, up from 2.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $9.85 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 8.83 million shares traded or 103.90% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 29.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 1.38 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.31 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $224.21M, down from 4.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $49.34. About 5.31 million shares traded or 163.63% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 28.51% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 08/03/2018 – Sen. Duckworth: Duckworth-Durbin Bill to Expand the Lincoln National Heritage Area and Grow Economic Opportunity Advances in; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Net $367M; 22/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Call Centers Take Top Honors for Annuity and Life Insurance Customer Service Excellence; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Fincl Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice Pres, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 14/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Universal Life Solution with Cash Growth Flexibility for Changing Client Needs; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 02/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $73.09; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Names Chris Neczypor Sr VP, Head of Investment Risk/Strategy

More notable recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Lincoln Financial Group Names Leon Roday as Executive Vice President and General Counsel – Business Wire” on December 14, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Lincoln Financial Group (LNC) Reports Reinsurance Transaction with Athene (ATH) and Accelerated Share Repurchase Program – StreetInsider.com” published on December 10, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “$7.7B of Lincoln Financial’s annuity products will be reinsured – Philadelphia Business Journal” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Lincoln Financial Group to Report Fourth Quarter Earnings – Business Wire” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Matinas BioPharma to Present at Biotech Showcase 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Analysts await Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.23 EPS, up 12.63% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.98 per share. LNC’s profit will be $476.33 million for 5.53 P/E if the $2.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by Lincoln National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $18.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 164,252 shares to 864,744 shares, valued at $81.37M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 58,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold LNC shares while 204 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 168.10 million shares or 1.26% less from 170.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Business Fincl Service Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 9,695 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 10,921 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 4,195 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 225 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance reported 66,703 shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 724 shares. Psagot House holds 0% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 300 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 1.21M shares stake. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.01% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.01% stake. Caprock Gru Inc accumulated 5,517 shares. 4,808 are owned by Pennsylvania Trust. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.03% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.01% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC).

Among 19 analysts covering Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Lincoln National had 70 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, October 18 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, November 13. As per Wednesday, April 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Macquarie Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 14 report. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 13 to “Overweight”. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $70 target in Monday, September 10 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of LNC in report on Tuesday, April 3 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 11 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by Zacks given on Tuesday, August 4. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, December 14 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Weiss Multi has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab, Sweden-based fund reported 877,299 shares. Azimuth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1,881 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tower Bridge Advsrs invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Wealth Architects Ltd Liability holds 2,570 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Coastline Trust holds 1.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 27,325 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,983 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 91,422 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Bb&T accumulated 43,895 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 126,470 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 48,900 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa reported 201,943 shares stake. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership holds 7,990 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc owns 3.53M shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Systems Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe reports Q4 earnings December 13 – Nasdaq” published on December 08, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in December – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ADBE, CARS, ADSK – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe (ADBE) Misses Q4 Earnings Estimates, Beats Revenues – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Among 41 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Adobe Systems had 181 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, March 18 by Credit Suisse. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 19 report. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Friday, March 16 with “Buy”. On Thursday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, September 21 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, September 3. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Monday, October 16 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, December 11. Pivotal Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $104 target in Friday, December 11 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Friday, March 16 with “Outperform” rating.