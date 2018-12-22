Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Ibm Corp (IBM) by 29.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 8,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,520 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.25 million, down from 30,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Ibm Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.39 million shares traded or 47.19% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 05/04/2018 – IBM joins group building a blockchain-based global identity network; 20/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Form 8-K; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM; 21/03/2018 – IBM’s new blockchain product is a cheaper alternative its current enterprise plan for firms looking to develop blockchain applications; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 17/04/2018 – IBM: RECEIVED $810M IN SETTLEMENTS FROM TAX AUDITS; 11/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator Portantino & IBM’s Proposal to Strengthen the High School Career Pathway Passes Education Committee; 23/05/2018 – IBM gives jobs boost to Emmanuel Macron’s pitch to tech groups; 28/05/2018 – The chief of IBM’s supercomputer unit likes Elon Musk but ‘hates’ A.I. scaremongering; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO ACQUIRER OF HELPSYSTEMS IN CONNECTION WITH LBO; OUTLOOK STABLE

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Visa Inc Com (V) by 12.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 3,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,050 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.11 million, up from 30,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Visa Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $124.26. About 25.45 million shares traded or 137.47% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 25/03/2018 – Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China; 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Thursday, August 3 by Wedbush. The stock has “Buy” rating by Drexel Hamilton on Tuesday, April 19. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, October 12. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 27 by S&P Research. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $175.0 target in Friday, January 19 report. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, October 18. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 12 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Sunday, November 26 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 19 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 19.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $900.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,585 shares to 147,541 shares, valued at $33.31M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited by 6,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,152 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 earnings per share, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42 billion for 5.71 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dupont Cap Mngmt invested in 0.07% or 19,535 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 1.20M shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Co invested in 0.08% or 61,081 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP reported 18,085 shares stake. Glovista Investments Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pinnacle Limited holds 19,160 shares. 52,092 were reported by Ar Asset Mngmt. The New York-based Qci Asset Mngmt New York has invested 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Keating Investment Counselors Inc has 0.16% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,519 shares. Bruce accumulated 141,500 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp reported 23,904 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 13,788 are held by Windward Capital Mngmt Ca. Kanawha Capital Management Limited Company stated it has 0.93% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Dakota Wealth Mgmt holds 0.68% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 19,917 shares. Fdx Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,799 shares.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 sale for $426,695 activity. Rometty Virginia M had bought 8,500 shares worth $998,835 on Friday, November 2. $114,673 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was bought by OWENS JAMES W on Wednesday, October 31. TAUREL SIDNEY bought $495,846 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Wednesday, October 31. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $232,838 was bought by Swedish Joseph. $1.67M worth of stock was sold by Gherson Diane J on Friday, August 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stearns Fincl Group Incorporated has 0.24% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Epoch Prtn reported 2.63 million shares. Eastern Bank holds 148,010 shares. National Bank Of America De reported 22.04M shares. Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mogy Joel R Counsel Inc owns 4.02% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 199,416 shares. Thompson Davis reported 2,256 shares. Villere St Denis J And reported 690,156 shares stake. Moreover, Sensato has 2.52% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 97,122 shares. Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability Co holds 200 shares. Logan Mgmt Inc invested in 0.33% or 33,434 shares. Charter Tru owns 20,192 shares. Homrich Berg holds 16,984 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Among 44 analysts covering Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), 35 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Visa Inc. had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Instinet given on Friday, July 21. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 18 by UBS. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, February 2 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 18. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, October 26 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Hold” rating by Topeka Capital Markets on Friday, July 24. As per Tuesday, January 9, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of V in report on Friday, January 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, December 16 by UBS. As per Thursday, February 1, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $16.70 million activity. The insider HOFFMEISTER JAMES H sold $325,541.