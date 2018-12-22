Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 41.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 79,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% with the market. The hedge fund held 269,764 shares of the programming company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.87M, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $26.44. About 2.45M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has declined 15.48% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.48% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH) by 35.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 1.38M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.54 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $51.77M, down from 3.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Vishay Intertechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $17.34. About 2.90 million shares traded or 33.49% up from the average. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has declined 8.18% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical VSH News: 08/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECH SEES 2Q REV. $740M TO $780M; 18/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Releases AEC-Q101 Qualified 3- and 4-Channel Optical Sensors for Turn and Push, Absolute, and Incremental Encoding; 03/05/2018 – Vishay Asia Honored With TTI Supplier Excellence Award for Eighth Consecutive Year; 10/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New Ruggedized ENYCAP™ Energy Storage Capacitors for Long Life and High Moisture Resistance; 01/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology to Highlight Leading Military-Qualified and COTS Resistors and Tantalum Capacitors at CMSE 2018; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 09/03/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology to Showcase “World of Solutions” at ELECRAMA 2018; 08/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECH 1Q NET REV. $716.8M, EST. $694.0M; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology 1Q Rev $716.8M; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New AEC-Q101 Qualified High Voltage Thyristors and Diodes

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $6.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 436,885 shares to 260,615 shares, valued at $7.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 115,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 385,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Among 11 analysts covering Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Yandex N.V. had 30 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) on Thursday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 6. Bank of America maintained Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) on Friday, November 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, September 11 by Citigroup. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $14.20 target in Wednesday, September 16 report. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 6 report. The rating was downgraded by Standpoint Research to “Hold” on Friday, April 7. On Monday, July 18 the stock rating was initiated by HSBC with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, April 19. The stock of Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 14 by Deutsche Bank.

More recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Introducing Yandex’s Smartphone Nasdaq:YNDX – GlobeNewswire” on December 05, 2018. Also Nasdaq.com published the news titled: “Why Is Yandex (YNDX) Up 5.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018. Fool.com‘s news article titled: “6 Top International Stocks for Investors to Watch – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 19, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Among 5 analysts covering Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Vishay Intertechnology had 14 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded the shares of VSH in report on Friday, October 23 to “Sell” rating. The stock of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, August 13 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Wednesday, November 9, the company rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. Bank of America upgraded Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) on Wednesday, May 9 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by TheStreet on Saturday, September 5. As per Wednesday, August 5, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 8 report. The company was maintained on Friday, October 27 by Citigroup. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) on Thursday, January 18 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, October 26 with “Hold”.

Analysts await Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 37.84% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.37 per share. VSH’s profit will be $73.56M for 8.50 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $63.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 830,355 shares to 5.46 million shares, valued at $457.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rayonier Advanced Materials In (NYSE:RYAM) by 140,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,409 shares, and has risen its stake in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 13 investors sold VSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 138.38 million shares or 0.44% more from 137.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). The Texas-based Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.01% or 2.23M shares. Sensato Investors Limited Co has invested 2.64% of its portfolio in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 0% or 20,300 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Cap reported 39,673 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Llc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Petrus Lta reported 10,285 shares. Dupont Cap reported 368,689 shares. Sol Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) for 13,075 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 4.95M shares. Profund Advsrs Limited, Maryland-based fund reported 17,411 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc reported 928 shares. Invesco accumulated 463,959 shares. 243,825 were reported by Voya Inv Management Lc.

More notable recent Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vishay Intertechnology to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 7 – GlobeNewswire” on July 05, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Vishay Intertechnology Appoints Michael J. Cody to Its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on November 27, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Vishay Intertechnology Miniature IR Receivers in Minimold, Mold, and Minicast Packages Deliver Improved Sensitivity, Noise Suppression, and Pulse-Width Accuracy – GlobeNewswire” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vishay Intertechnology to Attend 2018 SPCD International Symposium – GlobeNewswire” published on October 02, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vishay Intertechnology to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, October 30 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 10, 2018.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $682,360 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $106,850 were sold by TALBERT TIMOTHY on Thursday, September 13. On Wednesday, December 12 SHOSHANI ZIV sold $71,210 worth of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) or 3,520 shares.