Southpaw Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Finjan Hldgs Inc (FNJN) by 5.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpaw Asset Management Lp sold 144,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.48M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.68 million, down from 2.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpaw Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Finjan Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.21. About 176,928 shares traded. Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) has risen 21.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.49% the S&P500. Some Historical FNJN News: 22/03/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC SAYS ITS SUBSIDIARY FINJAN, INC HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CARBON BLACK; 05/04/2018 – Finjan Holdings 1Q EPS $1.55; 09/04/2018 – Finjan and Carbon Black Enter Patent License Agreement; 27/03/2018 – Finjan Holdings to Host a Shareholder Update on April 5, 2018; 09/04/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – PATENT CROSS LICENSE AGREEMENT ENSURES FINJAN MOBILE, CARBON BLACK’S FREEDOM TO OPERATE UNDER OTHER’S PATENT PORTFOLIO; 22/03/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS-FINJAN FILED COMPLAINT, ON MARCH 21, AND ALLEGES THAT CARBON BLACK’S PRODUCTS AND SERVICES INFRINGE AT LEAST FOUR U.S. FINJAN PATENTS; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC SAYS TERMS OF PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Finjan Holdings 1Q Rev $65M; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 21/03/2018 – Blue Coat Systems LLC vs Finjan, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/21/2018

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 45.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 74,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 89,668 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.99M, down from 164,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.28% or $8.08 during the last trading session, reaching $144.99. About 3.21 million shares traded or 130.18% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 39.36% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 17/05/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC – DELL IS ALSO CONSIDERING MAINTAINING THE STATUS QUO – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 25/04/2018 – VMware Exec Said to Take CEO Job at Andreessen’s Instart Logic; 05/03/2018 VMware Helps Healthcare Organizations Transform the Cost, Quality and Delivery of Patient Care; 01/05/2018 – VMWARE REPORTS VIRTUAL CLOUD NETWORK; 17/04/2018 – CNBC International: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 11/04/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 14/03/2018 – Fornetix Key Orchestration Achieves VMware Ready™ Status; 16/04/2018 – Thales Vormetric Data Security Platform Completes VMware Cloud Certification and is Designated VMware Ready; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-VMware Shareholder Jericho Slams Dell Technologies Deal Talks – Bloomberg

Analysts await Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) to report earnings on March, 13. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 36.36% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.22 per share. FNJN’s profit will be $8.26M for 1.84 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.24 actual EPS reported by Finjan Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -225.00% EPS growth.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $30.87 million activity. $1.11 million worth of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) was sold by Rowe Zane on Tuesday, July 10. Another trade for 13,485 shares valued at $2.14 million was sold by Krysler P. Kevan. RAMASWAMI RAJIV had sold 6,000 shares worth $960,000 on Friday, September 14. Another trade for 38,000 shares valued at $5.89M was sold by Raghuram Rangarajan (Raghu). GELSINGER PATRICK P sold 25,000 shares worth $3.75M. Olli Amy Fliegelman sold $229,155 worth of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) on Thursday, September 20.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $627.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 30,498 shares to 210,064 shares, valued at $32.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs by 36,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 693,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Sendgrid Inc.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.48 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.36 per share. VMW’s profit will be $606.64M for 24.49 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.31% EPS growth.