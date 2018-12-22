Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 4.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 72,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.62M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $35.25 million, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $19.35. About 20.48M shares traded or 120.00% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 35.12% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.12% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 14/05/2018 – Vodafone Service Revenue, Guidance in Focus — Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $23 Billion; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – SOME TELECOM PROVIDERS SAID THEY WOULD ONLY USE DARK FIBRE PRODUCT THAT WAS RESTRICTED TO LOWER BANDWIDTHS IN VERY LOW VOLUMES; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group 4Q Organic Service Revenue Up 1.4%; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Vodafone at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Announced Liberty Global Transaction; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Net Pft EUR2.44B; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 18.4 BLN ( “TRANSACTION”); 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BEFORE END OF FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2019; 30/03/2018 – Economic Times: Vodafone, Idea may take legal action against Aircel to recover dues; 08/05/2018 – James Fontanella-Khan: Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal – exclusive with @NicFildes and @ArashMassoudi

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 10.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 17,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 178,444 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.08M, up from 160,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.76% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $27.31. About 38.71 million shares traded or 58.55% up from the average. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 59.11% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 27/03/2018 – Short-seller Andrew Left is now betting against Twitter less than 2 months after touting bullish bet: ‘Everything’s changed’; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart buys a major stake in India’s Flipkart; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Hawaii residents evacuated as volcano erupts; 28/03/2018 – Facebook tweaks privacy tools to ease discontent over data leak; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Protests turns deadly in Nicaragua: witnesses; 14/05/2018 – Case against Russia in Skripal poisoning now stronger -Ml5 chief; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Toyota to use GAC branding as it rolls into China’s EV market; 01/05/2018 – TWTR: $TWTR Ballmer all out – ! $TWTR; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $10.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 12,725 shares to 169,889 shares, valued at $14.59M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,067 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Among 56 analysts covering Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), 14 have Buy rating, 10 Sell and 32 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Twitter had 258 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 27 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Sell” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, February 2. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 21 by SunTrust. The rating was upgraded by Loop Capital to “Hold” on Wednesday, October 19. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Friday, October 26. The rating was downgraded by SunTrust on Monday, July 11 to “Neutral”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 27. The rating was initiated by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Thursday, January 18. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, October 28 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 5 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Twitter’s Battered Stock May Be Ready To Surge – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Twitter, Stitch Fix, and Deutsche Bank Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Can Twitter’s Stock Go Even Higher? – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) stock has the long term support it needs – Live Trading News” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 95 investors sold TWTR shares while 123 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 470.78 million shares or 1.87% less from 479.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has 4,400 shares. 13,223 were accumulated by Ameritas Invest Prtnrs. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Korea Investment holds 172,814 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 10,023 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mngmt has 63,674 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Intl Gru Inc holds 261,363 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 359,149 shares. Moreover, M&T Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 63,883 shares. Hilltop Hldgs Incorporated holds 0.25% or 41,450 shares. Johnson Financial Group Incorporated owns 107 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Highlander Lc holds 0.06% or 3,800 shares in its portfolio. Horseman Cap Mgmt Limited owns 32,900 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd Com reported 8.56M shares. Bluefin Trading Lc invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Among 14 analysts covering Vodafone Group PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ:VOD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Vodafone Group PLC (ADR) had 27 analyst reports since October 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) on Monday, October 8 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 4 by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Thursday, August 30. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 20 by Bank of America. As per Wednesday, January 17, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James. Argus Research initiated the shares of VOD in report on Tuesday, September 20 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) earned “Neutral” rating by BNP Paribas on Monday, November 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 13 by Argus Research. The stock of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 17 by Citigroup. Macquarie Research downgraded the shares of VOD in report on Monday, June 13 to “Neutral” rating.