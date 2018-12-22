Blackrock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.39, from 0.61 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 15 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 15 trimmed and sold stock positions in Blackrock Municipal Income Trust II. The hedge funds in our database now have: 1.48 million shares, up from 1.47 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock Municipal Income Trust II in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 10 Increased: 3 New Position: 12.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) stake by 53.07% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 9,749 shares as Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR)’s stock declined 15.07%. The Voloridge Investment Management Llc holds 8,621 shares with $900,000 value, down from 18,370 last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc now has $5.46B valuation. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $85.4. About 1.33 million shares traded or 165.14% up from the average. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 1.61% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST 1Q EPS $1.61, EST. $1.48; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK STATEMENT ON UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS IMAGE ARCHIVE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFR); 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST REPORTS DIV 67C/SHR, WAS 57C/SHR, EST 59C/SHR; 22/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Detected Unauthorized Access to Third-Party Lockbox Software Program; 01/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference May 22; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK- HAVE REPORTED INCIDENT TO, AND ARE COOPERATING WITH, LAW-ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES AND INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II for 78,260 shares. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx owns 29,677 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 22,032 shares. The Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 27,304 shares.

The stock increased 1.75% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.77. About 255,800 shares traded or 165.04% up from the average. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) has declined 9.24% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.24% the S&P500.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $300.48 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 82.39 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.50, from 1.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 30 investors sold CFR shares while 91 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 49.20 million shares or 0.97% less from 49.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.02% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). First Comml Bank Of Omaha has 0.14% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 23,119 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability invested 0.27% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Chicago Equity Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 20,330 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 48 shares. 3,884 were accumulated by Tower Capital Ltd (Trc). Dorsey Wright Associate holds 0.05% or 2,542 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Swiss Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Janney Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 10,790 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.06% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). 5,009 were accumulated by Azimuth Cap Management Ltd. Stifel Fin Corp owns 48,993 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Crawford Investment Counsel reported 537,766 shares. 466,575 are owned by Dimensional Fund Lp.

Analysts await Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.76 EPS, up 19.73% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.47 per share. CFR’s profit will be $112.55 million for 12.13 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.