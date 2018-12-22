Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) stake by 49.45% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Voloridge Investment Management Llc acquired 43,538 shares as Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA)’s stock rose 1.99%. The Voloridge Investment Management Llc holds 131,588 shares with $18.31M value, up from 88,050 last quarter. Hca Healthcare Inc now has $41.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 3.19M shares traded or 53.98% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 57.68% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire

ANDIAMO CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ANDI) had a decrease of 43.84% in short interest. ANDI’s SI was 39,200 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 43.84% from 69,800 shares previously. The stock increased 19.00% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0006. About 31.66M shares traded. Andiamo Corporation (OTCMKTS:ANDI) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.32, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold HCA shares while 235 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 234.20 million shares or 2.05% less from 239.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Com reported 34,899 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 62,722 shares. Blackrock holds 20.96 million shares. Montag A & Assocs stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). D E Shaw And stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 1St Source Retail Bank accumulated 0.1% or 8,716 shares. 1832 Asset LP holds 0.01% or 33,224 shares in its portfolio. 536,701 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Great West Life Assurance Can has 636,243 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.21% or 1.25 million shares. 6,302 are held by Bokf Na. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Comm State Bank reported 14,814 shares. 55,000 are held by Sivik Glob Health Llc. 2,410 are owned by Signature Financial Mgmt Incorporated.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $15.85 million activity. Torres Kathryn A. sold 1,530 shares worth $190,439. Reiner Deborah M had sold 237 shares worth $26,670. Cuffe Michael S. also sold $709,358 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Wednesday, October 31. The insider Perlin Jonathan B sold 12,500 shares worth $1.35M. Englebright Jane D. sold $849,688 worth of stock or 6,543 shares. $604,795 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares were sold by Morrow J William. Shares for $810,271 were sold by Wyatt Christopher F..

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) stake by 3,427 shares to 74,341 valued at $13.04 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 299,872 shares and now owns 35,650 shares. Square Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “HCA Healthcare Inc., UCF College of Medicine to add new fellowship – Orlando Business Journal” on December 18, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “HCA Houston Healthcare taps Plano exec as new chief development officer – Houston Business Journal” published on December 20, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Metro Orlando to get 3 new hospitals – Orlando Business Journal” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “HCA’s West Houston Medical Center completes surgical suite expansion – Houston Business Journal” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “6 Central Florida hospitals make top national list for 2018 – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Among 10 analysts covering HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. HCA Healthcare had 13 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Leerink Swann on Tuesday, September 4 with “Outperform”. Argus Research maintained HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Tuesday, November 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, November 1. The stock of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HCA in report on Thursday, August 16 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, July 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, September 18. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 11 by Citigroup. The stock of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 27.

Another recent and important Andiamo Corporation (OTCMKTS:ANDI) news was published by Valuewalk.com which published an article titled: “Hottest Links: Market Tops, Cheat Sheets, And Magic Calculators – ValueWalk” on March 13, 2014.

Andiamo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides prepackaged software services. The company has market cap of $2.57 million. It provides mobile applications through the Apple iTunes App Store and the Google Android market in approximately 80 countries. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Title Consulting Services, Inc. and changed its name to Andiamo Corporation in June 2011.