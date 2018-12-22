Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 0.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 30,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.57 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $382.69 million, down from 3.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $90.41. About 14.35M shares traded or 84.54% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 4.07% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap

Gvo Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 16.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd bought 13,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,880 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.97 million, up from 77,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 28.79 million shares traded or 37.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING’S TMALL ONLINE MARKETPLACE HAD ALSO STOPPED SELLING ZTE PHONES BY TUESDAY – NIKKEI; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Implies the Enterprise Value of Ele.me at $9.5 Billion; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online shopping outlet Daraz from Rocket; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – ELE.ME WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN ITS OWN BRAND AND WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS EXISTING PARTNERS AND MERCHANTS; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks $2.7 Billion to Challenge Tesla; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba is preparing to invest in Grab – TechCrunch; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health: Ali JK Owns Relationships With Merchants on Tmall.com for Medical Devices, Adult Products; 13/05/2018 – E INK HOLDINGS TEAMS UP WITH BOE TECH TO SUPPLY TO ALIBABA: EDN

Since October 25, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $512,776 activity. $1.51M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by Flessner Kyle M.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $48.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) by 8,126 shares to 164,932 shares, valued at $7.56M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 777,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 812,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (NYSE:DOC).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 13.76% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 18.23 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interesting TXN Put And Call Options For February 2019 – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2018. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Texas Instruments (TXN) Up 4.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on November 22, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 44 investors sold TXN shares while 372 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 782.89 million shares or 1.44% less from 794.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jacobs & Ca holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2,356 shares. Bamco New York holds 0% or 337 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability holds 4,444 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Raymond James Na accumulated 25,212 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 2,285 shares. Moreover, Eagle Ridge Mgmt has 0.11% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Boston Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 27,789 shares. Advsrs Incorporated Ok, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 2,192 shares. 4.09 million are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Meiji Yasuda Asset invested in 74,765 shares. Raymond James Financial Advisors reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Wg Shaheen And Associates Dba Whitney And reported 0% stake. Acadian Asset Mgmt has 14,408 shares. Estabrook Capital Management, New York-based fund reported 31,748 shares. 4.44 million are owned by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag.

Among 43 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 51% are positive. Texas Instruments had 134 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating by Bernstein given on Friday, December 18. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Wednesday, January 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, July 20. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 4 by BNP Paribas. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $110 target in Wednesday, October 25 report. On Wednesday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Wednesday, January 24. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $135 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, August 3. Nomura maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, October 24 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, June 16 by Raymond James.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Alibaba Endangered by China’s Slowing Economy? – The Motley Fool” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba Singles’ Day: Cash In On The Big Hype – Seeking Alpha” published on November 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “How To Stop Worrying And Love The BABA – Seeking Alpha” on October 16, 2018. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) G20 Summit may ease trade tensions between the US and China – Live Trading News” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba-backed bike-share considers bankruptcy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.