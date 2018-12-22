Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 12.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 71,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 644,570 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $44.01 million, up from 573,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $38.38. About 3.47M shares traded or 28.83% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 3.10% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 05/04/2018 – Continental Resources boosts CEO Hamm’s pay 38 pct in 2017; 06/03/2018 – STARK: CONTINENTAL SEEING SAND LOGISTIC ISSUES; 13/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $68; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES’ STARK SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 21/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 06/03/2018 – STARK: 2018 WILL BE `TURNING POINT’ FOR CONTINENTAL

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 5.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 553 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $626.19 million, down from 10,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $68.4. About 7.74 million shares traded or 329.06% up from the average. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has declined 0.62% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.31 per share. WPC’s profit will be $211.00 million for 13.05 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 38 investors sold WPC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 1.66% less from 49.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Optimum Inv Advsr stated it has 0.06% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 4,184 shares. Aperio Grp reported 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). 6,800 are owned by Fairfield Bush & Company. Blair William Il has 74,470 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Maryland-based Profund Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Cibc World has 13,263 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mcf Advsr Lc holds 782 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The California-based Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.08% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). First Bancshares Of Mount Dora Invest Svcs reported 5,600 shares. Northstar Investment Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.9% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) or 148,520 shares. First Manhattan Com has 0% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Commerce Savings Bank invested in 41,406 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cwm Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Since November 6, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $403,290 activity. $254,411 worth of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) was bought by Niehaus Christopher on Tuesday, November 13.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $403.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 1 (CSJ) by 4,111 shares to 8,304 shares, valued at $430.40M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starwood Property Trust by 10 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Hess Corp.

Among 10 analysts covering WP Carey & Co LLC (NYSE:WPC), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. WP Carey & Co LLC had 20 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Friday, December 11 report. Zacks upgraded the shares of WPC in report on Wednesday, August 26 to “Hold” rating. Evercore upgraded the shares of WPC in report on Tuesday, February 27 to “Hold” rating. Ladenburg Thalmann maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 16 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 14 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Friday, September 1 by Ladenburg. Evercore downgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Monday, April 3 report. The company was downgraded on Monday, June 12 by Evercore. Evercore upgraded the shares of WPC in report on Monday, August 14 to “In-Line” rating. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, August 5 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold CLR shares while 116 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 78.35 million shares or 4.97% less from 82.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Horizon Kinetics Ltd Liability stated it has 80,592 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc invested in 71 shares. 5,427 were accumulated by M&T Retail Bank. Verition Fund Ltd holds 6,453 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 150 are owned by Ima Wealth. Waddell Reed invested in 0.1% or 691,755 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab owns 1,651 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 196,293 shares. Bp Public Limited has 0.03% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 48,572 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Essex Ltd Liability reported 80,113 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia reported 100 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corp has 5,046 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 74,656 shares.

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Continental Resources announces preliminary Q2 production results – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Continental’s Top Tier Acreage Will Not Last Forever – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Applied Materials, Biogen, CyberArk, Electronic Arts, Marathon, Nike, NXP Semiconductors and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Continental Resources Making Several Smart Moves – Seeking Alpha” published on May 18, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “OPEC Likely to Cut Production: 4 Stocks to Buy – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77 billion and $2.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 12,356 shares to 336,486 shares, valued at $22.53 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 167,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,725 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since September 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $335,000 activity.