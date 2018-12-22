Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) by 136.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 12,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 22,037 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.42 million, up from 9,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in W. P. Carey Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $68.4. About 7.74 million shares traded or 329.06% up from the average. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has declined 0.62% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M

S-R Schill & Associates increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 26.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. S-R Schill & Associates bought 2,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 13,815 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.91M, up from 10,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S-R Schill & Associates who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73M shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12

Since November 6, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $403,290 activity. 2,300 shares were bought by Hoysradt Jean, worth $148,879 on Tuesday, November 6.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $679.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 9,490 shares to 66,569 shares, valued at $5.87 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 38 investors sold WPC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 1.66% less from 49.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Asset Mngmt One has invested 0.03% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Kempen Mngmt Nv has invested 0.17% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Evergreen Capital Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% or 68,213 shares in its portfolio. Bennicas And Associate Inc stated it has 21,000 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. 92,863 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Conestoga Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 4,850 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.04% or 70,500 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Co has invested 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Private Trust Com Na stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Park Avenue Securities Ltd, New York-based fund reported 7,539 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr accumulated 0% or 30 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.06% or 15,948 shares. 83,403 were reported by Da Davidson. 117,600 are held by Prudential Financial Inc.

Among 10 analysts covering WP Carey & Co LLC (NYSE:WPC), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. WP Carey & Co LLC had 20 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has “In-Line” rating given on Monday, April 3 by Evercore. Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded the shares of WPC in report on Thursday, February 11 to “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, August 5 the stock rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”. Ladenburg maintained W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) on Friday, November 10 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, June 16 the stock rating was maintained by Ladenburg Thalmann with “Hold”. The stock of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, June 14 by Wells Fargo. On Monday, June 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Evercore to “Underperform”. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Friday, December 11 report. The company was maintained on Friday, September 1 by Ladenburg. The company was downgraded on Thursday, February 11 by Capital One.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 1.26% stake. Daiwa Securities Gp Incorporated holds 140,575 shares. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, a Ohio-based fund reported 143,732 shares. Stralem owns 58,515 shares or 2.4% of their US portfolio. Plancorp Ltd Liability Com invested in 13,563 shares. Toth Advisory has 53,034 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 1.15M shares. Rock Point Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cooke Bieler LP stated it has 768,183 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. Warren Averett Asset Management Limited Liability invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Capital Inv Counsel reported 0.7% stake. Natixis Advsrs LP holds 0.58% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 477,274 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman stated it has 2.43% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Buckhead Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 2.99% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt Inc accumulated 4,472 shares or 0.34% of the stock.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $79.44 million activity. Kapusta Ronald A also sold $1.08 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares. $133,910 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by PEREZ WILLIAM D on Friday, December 14. Fasolo Peter sold $24.41 million worth of stock or 166,695 shares. Another trade for 748 shares valued at $100,050 was bought by MULCAHY ANNE M. Another trade for 29,000 shares valued at $3.91M was made by Sneed Michael E on Monday, August 27. 2,000 shares were bought by PRINCE CHARLES, worth $268,731.