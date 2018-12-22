Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 16.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 9,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,404 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.23 million, up from 56,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92M shares traded or 204.06% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 9.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.40 million, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $14.25 during the last trading session, reaching $594.37. About 153,248 shares traded or 171.92% up from the average. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 7.62% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $661.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 35,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $60.27M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 2 analysts covering Alleghany (NYSE:Y), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Alleghany had 3 analyst reports since June 16, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the shares of Y in report on Thursday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $43 target in Thursday, June 16 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Monday, September 11.

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $7.74 EPS, down 21.74% or $2.15 from last year’s $9.89 per share. Y’s profit will be $114.83 million for 19.20 P/E if the $7.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.07 actual EPS reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -823.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 19 investors sold Y shares while 109 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 11.87 million shares or 2.44% less from 12.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. British Columbia Inv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 340 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) holds 0% or 4 shares in its portfolio. Schwartz Counsel has invested 0.38% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). C M Bidwell & Associate Ltd reported 735 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). 957 were reported by Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company. 380,368 are owned by Wellington Llp. Andra Ap holds 0.16% or 9,400 shares. 630 were reported by Tru Of Vermont. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.75% or 135,750 shares. Mcrae Cap Management reported 665 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 7 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd invested 0% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Schroder Investment Gru invested 0% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Paragon Cap Management holds 16,692 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. First Natl Trust Com has 170,507 shares. 158,423 were reported by Narwhal Cap Mngmt. 50,507 are held by Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. First Dallas Securities Inc holds 32,410 shares. Cls Invs Lc accumulated 0% or 1,385 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt reported 17,556 shares. 103,389 are held by Forte Cap Ltd Liability Adv. Carlson Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4,994 shares. Td Asset holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3.82 million shares. Amica Mutual has invested 1.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Franklin Street Advsr Nc has invested 2.92% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Torray Llc stated it has 531,055 shares. Heartland Advsrs holds 205,145 shares. Honeywell Incorporated has 511,400 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio.

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, February 16. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 21 report. On Wednesday, November 15 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Thursday, November 16. The company was initiated on Tuesday, November 14 by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, November 16 report. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 19 by BMO Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, November 16 report. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 13 by Piper Jaffray. Jefferies maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, February 15 with “Buy” rating.

