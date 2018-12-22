Wallington Asset Management Llc increased Phillips 66 Co. (PSX) stake by 3.66% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Wallington Asset Management Llc acquired 3,470 shares as Phillips 66 Co. (PSX)’s stock declined 22.04%. The Wallington Asset Management Llc holds 98,235 shares with $11.07M value, up from 94,765 last quarter. Phillips 66 Co. now has $37.99B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $82.38. About 5.02M shares traded or 84.15% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 9.22% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company – Ordi (NASDAQ:WLTW) had an increase of 0.33% in short interest. WLTW’s SI was 2.03M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 0.33% from 2.03M shares previously. With 902,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company – Ordi (NASDAQ:WLTW)’s short sellers to cover WLTW’s short positions. The SI to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company – Ordi’s float is 1.56%. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $147.07. About 6.26M shares traded or 628.05% up from the average. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) has declined 0.52% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical WLTW News: 15/03/2018 – WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC WLTW.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 16/04/2018 – Chicago RE: Morgan Stanley moving second office to Willis Tower; 09/03/2018 – Willis Towers Watson launches the Global Ecosystem Resilience Facility; 10/04/2018 – Voluntary benefits now viewed as essential, Willis Towers Watson survey finds; 11/05/2018 – Philly Bus Jrnl: Sources: Willis Towers Watson eyes office move in Center City; 24/05/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Emerging data sources and advanced analytics provide an expanding universe full of promise for insurers; 07/05/2018 – WILLIS TOWERS SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.88 TO $10.12, EST. $9.66; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 02/04/2018 – MACAIRE PACE JOINS MERCER FROM WILLIS TOWERS WATSON AS WEST MARKET CEO

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.11 billion. The Company’s Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services. It has a 34.69 P/E ratio. This segment also offers advice, data, software, and products to address clientsÂ’ total rewards and talent issues in the areas of executive compensation; rewards, talent, and communication; and data, surveys, and technology.

Among 9 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Monday, October 29. Jefferies upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $108 target in Tuesday, October 16 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, October 29 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, September 7. The company was maintained on Monday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of PSX in report on Tuesday, October 30 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by U.S. Capital Advisors to “Buy” on Friday, November 16. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 15 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) rating on Tuesday, November 20. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $120 target. Barclays Capital upgraded Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Wednesday, October 3 to “Equal-Weight” rating.

Since November 20, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.98 million activity. FERGUSON J BRIAN also bought $1.98M worth of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) shares.

