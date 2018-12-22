Bristol John W & Company Inc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 34.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc bought 117,949 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 455,909 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $54.96M, up from 337,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $106.01. About 1.74M shares traded or 83.30% up from the average. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 19.84% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.84% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 76.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 5,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,849 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.27 million, up from 6,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $90.41. About 14.35 million shares traded or 84.58% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 4.07% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight

Since July 2, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 29 sales for $77.77 million activity. McCarthy Vincent de P. had sold 3,090 shares worth $372,252. The insider Foskett Christopher M sold $614,058. Shavel Lee bought 312 shares worth $37,256. Anquillare Mark V sold $6.43M worth of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) on Tuesday, September 11. $508,326 worth of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) was sold by WRIGHT DAVID B on Monday, September 10. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $365,910 was made by MILLS ANDREW G on Wednesday, September 19.

Among 20 analysts covering Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Verisk Analytics had 55 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Tuesday, November 10. The stock of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 26 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) earned “Outperform” rating by Wood on Tuesday, July 21. BMO Capital Markets maintained Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) on Thursday, February 22 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 18. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, January 18 to “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, November 2. Morgan Stanley maintained Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) rating on Thursday, August 2. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $113 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, November 2 report. The stock of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 19 investors sold VRSK shares while 158 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 147.13 million shares or 0.61% more from 146.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fort LP has 8,304 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Rdl Finance Inc stated it has 34,050 shares or 2.68% of all its holdings. Belgium-based Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Chevy Chase Holdings Incorporated holds 135,195 shares. Raymond James accumulated 2,618 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,957 were accumulated by Douglass Winthrop Ltd Company. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 122,800 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 14,700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan holds 31,100 shares or 1.73% of its portfolio. Stock Yards Financial Bank Trust, Kentucky-based fund reported 137,266 shares. Horizon Kinetics Lc invested in 0.02% or 7,600 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Everence Cap Management invested 0.07% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 166,562 are owned by Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd. Df Dent And, a Maryland-based fund reported 1.75 million shares.

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27 billion and $3.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 18,968 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $76.13M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,562 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $334.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,779 shares to 86,766 shares, valued at $9.92 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,249 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Since October 25, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $512,776 activity. The insider Flessner Kyle M sold $1.51 million.

Among 43 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 51% are positive. Texas Instruments had 134 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, October 24. Raymond James downgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 19 report. The rating was maintained by Drexel Hamilton on Wednesday, October 25 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, November 21 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $115 target in Wednesday, January 24 report. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, February 3 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 28. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $60.0 target in Thursday, October 22 report. Nomura maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Wednesday, January 24. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $110 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Drexel Hamilton given on Wednesday, January 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 44 investors sold TXN shares while 372 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 782.89 million shares or 1.44% less from 794.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Scotia Cap holds 44,893 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Parkside Fin State Bank has invested 0.07% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Smith Moore And stated it has 2,682 shares. Jennison Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6.84M shares or 0.68% of the stock. Cypress Ltd Liability (Wy) has 0.01% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 65 shares. Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware stated it has 14,945 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Capital Ww invested in 11.81 million shares. Bridgewater Associate LP invested in 0.05% or 41,789 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Capital LP has invested 0.26% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cls Invs Limited owns 51 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 13,549 shares. Moreover, Voloridge Inv Management Lc has 1.32% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 564,337 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.26% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 56,900 shares. Bowling Port Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.09% or 6,052 shares. Barclays Public Lc accumulated 1.89 million shares.

