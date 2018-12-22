Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 5.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 3,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,580 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.88M, down from 62,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $79.85. About 4.35M shares traded or 111.45% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has declined 18.44% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Movement; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Written $7.84B; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Mo; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Catastrophe Loss $361M; 16/03/2018 – Allstate Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation; 22/03/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook on Allstate Insurance Ratings Is Stable; 23/05/2018 – Allstate Elevates Customer Service Through Artificial Intelligence; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $175M AFTER-TAX; 13/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CALLS TO REDEEM $223.8M OF JUNIOR SUB DEBS DUE 2067

Ward Ferry Management Ltd decreased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 7.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd sold 209,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.38% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.65 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $111.46 million, down from 2.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $41.17. About 192,303 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has risen 4.65% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.10 million activity. The insider Merten Jesse E sold $64,118.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 38 investors sold ALL shares while 268 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 251.07 million shares or 1.21% less from 254.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Estabrook invested in 0% or 16,757 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt has 142,974 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Bollard Grp Ltd Llc holds 0.07% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) or 17,114 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Cutler Invest Counsel Ltd Liability has 5,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott stated it has 34,297 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Colony Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 41,601 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Mcf Advsr Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). First Citizens Bancorp reported 58,704 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Finemark Comml Bank And Tru invested 0.09% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.03% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Alesco Limited Liability reported 6,302 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. New York-based Sg Americas Secs Ltd has invested 0.03% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Pggm Investments has invested 0.48% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

Among 23 analysts covering The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. The Allstate Corporation had 68 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, February 16. Credit Suisse downgraded the shares of ALL in report on Friday, January 6 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Thursday, August 3. Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded the shares of ALL in report on Sunday, April 1 to “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 10 report. The rating was upgraded by Sandler O’Neill to “Buy” on Monday, September 21. The firm has “Sell” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Wednesday, February 14. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Tuesday, January 10. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 5 by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, August 4, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $2.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 34,011 shares to 69,886 shares, valued at $4.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 15,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 476,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF).

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $2.15 EPS, up 2.87% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.09 per share. ALL’s profit will be $740.56 million for 9.28 P/E if the $2.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.40% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Noah Holdings Limited had 4 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of NOAH in report on Tuesday, August 4 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Wednesday, November 9. The stock of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 10 by JP Morgan.

