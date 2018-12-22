Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 22.86% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 400,000 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Dorsal Capital Management Llc holds 1.35 million shares with $154.40 million value, down from 1.75M last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $754.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sfe Investment Counsel has 10,638 shares. Adirondack & Mgmt Inc reported 5,255 shares stake. Cubic Asset Ltd Company holds 3.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 115,478 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd Company stated it has 107,348 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Hengehold Capital Management accumulated 26,792 shares. 12.01 million are owned by Swedbank. Whitnell & Communication holds 2.27% or 50,381 shares in its portfolio. Wade G W And invested 2.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Archford Cap Strategies Limited, a Illinois-based fund reported 47,518 shares. Cidel Asset Inc invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 54,873 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP invested in 76,037 shares. Tcw Group Inc has 755,580 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. 215,040 were reported by Hyman Charles D. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Com holds 165,200 shares or 2.35% of its portfolio.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $114 target in Thursday, October 25 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray given on Tuesday, July 17. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 20 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, September 7 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, July 20. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, July 20 with “Neutral”. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Monday, November 26. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $13000 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by Bank of America. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 20 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Better Buy Than FAANGs – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 21, 2018 : CSCO, BAC, MSFT, XOM, AAPL, GE, PFE, QQQ, MBI, MU, KGC, FB – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Microsoft, Altria Group and Delta Air Lines – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FANG Tumbles But Microsoft Stands Strong – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. BROD FRANK H had sold 20,000 shares worth $2.15M on Wednesday, October 31. Hogan Kathleen T had sold 40,000 shares worth $4.45 million. The insider Capossela Christopher C sold 4,000 shares worth $432,000. The insider Hood Amy sold $13.09 million. On Friday, October 26 the insider Nadella Satya sold $21.70M.

Among 4 analysts covering Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Live Nation Entertainment has $60 highest and $53 lowest target. $60’s average target is 23.05% above currents $48.76 stock price. Live Nation Entertainment had 5 analyst reports since July 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, November 2. The stock of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 21 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 24 by BTIG Research. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan.

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $-0.78 EPS, up 30.36% or $0.34 from last year’s $-1.12 per share. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -211.43% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $13.58 million activity. Willard Elizabeth Kathleen had sold 40,000 shares worth $1.97 million on Wednesday, August 29. ENLOE ROBERT TED III had sold 7,000 shares worth $378,480. On Wednesday, August 15 Berchtold Joe sold $1.95M worth of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) or 40,000 shares. On Friday, November 9 Rowles Michael sold $1.41M worth of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) or 25,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 20 investors sold Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. shares while 113 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 133.52 million shares or 2.85% less from 137.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Scout Investments Inc reported 255,590 shares. Bb&T Corporation stated it has 151,451 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru invested in 21,700 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Com reported 1,600 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 888,939 shares. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 67,353 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Park West Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.38% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) or 190,000 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 5,000 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership invested 0.08% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.02% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs accumulated 0% or 1,112 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.09% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) or 345,012 shares. Ls Inv Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 13,082 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Artemis Llp holds 501,432 shares.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. The company has market cap of $10.22 billion. The firm operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, Ticketing, and Artist Nation divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Company insider, Michael Rapino, President & CEO of Live Nation Entertainment Inc unloaded a total of 255,000 shares of the company, based on an average weighted cost of $50.6 per each share. The trade will most probably not remain unnoticed as it was significant. At present, Michael Rapino holds a total of 882,030 shares or 0.42% of Live Nation Entertainment Inc’s market cap (share price times the number of shares outstanding).

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Live Nation (LYV) Reports Election of Maverick Carter to Board – StreetInsider.com” on December 20, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on MobileIron, ServiceSource International, A10 Networks, FleetCor Technologies, Altice, and Live Nation Entertainment â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “World-Class UT Basketball Arena Will Host Longhorns, Benefit Austin Community – PRNewswire” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Live Nation Acquires Argentina’s Leading Concert Promoter DF Entertainment – PRNewswire” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Live Nation names new president of Tampa/Orlando concerts – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: December 17, 2018.