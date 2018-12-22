Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Monro Inc. (MNRO) by 4.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 154,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 3.56 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $247.63 million, up from 3.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Monro Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $67.28. About 1.30M shares traded or 294.80% up from the average. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 47.74% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF FOUR WHOLESALE CENTERS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monro Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNRO); 26/03/2018 – MONRO, NAMES EVAN NAYLOR AS COO; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE BREAKEVEN TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 21/05/2018 – Monro 4Q EPS 52c; 21/05/2018 – IGNORE: MONRO FY 2018 GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2019 EPS $2.30 TO $2.40; 21/05/2018 – Monro Inc.: Free Service Tire Acquisition Expected to Add About $47M In Annualized Sales; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – HAS ACQUIRED 12 RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL LOCATIONS IN TENNESSEE FROM FREE SERVICE TIRE COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF 12 TENNESSEE-BASED STORES

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 79.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 7,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,864 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $449,000, down from 8,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $158. About 6.97M shares traded or 206.88% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 19.38% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.72; 21/03/2018 – Texas bomber suspect kills self as police close in, officials say; 20/03/2018 – Correct: FedEx 3Q Adj EPS $3.72, Not $2.30; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 1 PACKAGE EXPLODED AT GROUND SORTATION FACILITY; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Global Regina: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – Second Package Is Found From Same Sender as Bomb at FedEx Facility Near Austin; 02/04/2018 – FEDEX EXPRESS ANNOUNCES PURPLE RUNWAY — A FEDEX PATHWAYS PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP -TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE, TO BE INCLUDED IN FY 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $8.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cambium Learning Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCD) by 93,210 shares to 586,351 shares, valued at $6.94 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc/The (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 1.70 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,213 shares, and cut its stake in Hubspot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $9.73 million activity. 15,000 Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) shares with value of $1.06M were sold by SOLOMON PETER J. Pickens Raymond L sold 10,250 shares worth $768,839. On Wednesday, November 28 the insider MELLOR ROBERT E sold $1.61M. 2,000 Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) shares with value of $152,000 were sold by Mulholland Maureen. Senuk Samuel sold $132,920 worth of stock.

Among 14 analysts covering Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Monro Muffler Brake had 32 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Evercore given on Wednesday, August 5. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 20 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 17 by Stephens. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Weight” rating in Wednesday, August 19 report. The stock of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) earned “Positive” rating by Susquehanna on Friday, August 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) on Tuesday, October 24 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, January 26 by Stephens. On Wednesday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) earned “Neutral” rating by Northcoast on Thursday, October 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, June 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.46, from 1.5 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold MNRO shares while 59 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 36.24 million shares or 2.10% less from 37.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 17,183 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd reported 1.46M shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Lpl Fincl Ltd holds 21,054 shares. Principal Gp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 270,174 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc owns 17,309 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Huntington Fincl Bank owns 1,067 shares. 64 were accumulated by Stratos Wealth Partners. Tiaa Cref Investment Lc has invested 0% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Maverick Limited accumulated 0.06% or 68,832 shares. Services Automobile Association invested in 0% or 5,194 shares. Parkside Finance National Bank & Trust Trust accumulated 28 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 0% or 7,037 shares. Stephens Mgmt Gp reported 256,603 shares. The New Jersey-based Palisade Capital Mgmt Lc Nj has invested 0.35% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Since September 19, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $55,968 activity. 1,160 shares were sold by EDWARDSON JOHN A, worth $281,124 on Wednesday, September 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold FDX shares while 362 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 183.43 million shares or 1.65% less from 186.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bluestein R H & Co holds 0.02% or 1,419 shares in its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd Co holds 2,803 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 117,832 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc accumulated 0.97% or 81,400 shares. 59,444 were accumulated by Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability. Cohen Lawrence B holds 4,500 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. 8,057 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Com reported 0.4% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cornerstone Investment Prtn Limited Liability has 3.61% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 356,728 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc has 9,826 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 11,098 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Northern Corp holds 0.16% or 2.77M shares in its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Com invested in 0.04% or 369 shares. Hudson Bay LP holds 5,500 shares. Horizon Kinetics Ltd holds 2,055 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.