Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in South State Corp. (SSB) by 7.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 47,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 552,786 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $45.33M, down from 600,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in South State Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.22. About 443,712 shares traded or 116.46% up from the average. South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) has declined 25.89% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical SSB News: 05/03/2018 South State Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.42; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018, CAP ON INTERCHANGE FEES UNDER DURBIN AMENDMENT WILL BE IN PLACE FOR COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – PER SHARE DIVIDEND AMOUNT HIGHER BY $0.01 PER SHARE, OR 3.0% COMPARED TO LAST QUARTER AND SAME QUARTER ONE YEAR AGO; 23/04/2018 – South State Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP SSB.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 24/04/2018 – South State 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents Increased by $266.9M; 07/03/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 20/04/2018 – DJ South State Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSB)

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 95.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 110,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,291 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.71M, up from 115,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. About 13.09 million shares traded or 137.37% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has declined 32.02% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62

More notable recent South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. to Acquire First Beeville Financial Corporation and Its Subsidiary, the First National Bank of Beeville – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018, also Postandcourier.com with their article: “South Carolina bank chief rings opening bell at Nasdaq – Charleston Post Courier” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “South State is Oversold – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “South State Corporation (SSB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 08, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Insiders Now Seeing Red With SSB At New 52-Week Low – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Analysts await South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. SSB’s profit will be $48.79 million for 10.86 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by South State Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.75% EPS growth.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $8.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpi Composites Inc. by 162,689 shares to 550,264 shares, valued at $15.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Swift Transportation Ho by 942,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Camping World Holdings Inc..

Among 9 analysts covering South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. South State Corp had 39 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, January 25 by FIG Partners. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, October 30 by Brean Capital. On Wednesday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Brean Capital with “Hold”. On Thursday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”. The stock of South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 25 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. As per Monday, October 23, the company rating was maintained by Brean Capital. On Wednesday, December 2 the stock rating was initiated by Stephens with “Equal-Weight”. On Monday, May 21 the stock rating was maintained by Brean Capital with “Hold”. Piper Jaffray initiated South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) on Monday, September 21 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Wednesday, April 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 49 investors sold GIS shares while 338 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 393.52 million shares or 3.42% less from 407.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Indiana-based Kessler Investment Group Ltd Company has invested 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Botty Investors Ltd Company reported 9,095 shares stake. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 0.09% stake. Assetmark holds 0% or 2,933 shares. 576,956 are held by Rnc Cap Management Limited Liability. Farmers Tru invested 0.3% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Kbc Gp Nv invested in 0.04% or 115,886 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 5.69 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Somerset Group Inc Limited Liability stated it has 0.16% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Smith Chas P And Pa Cpas has 345,515 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. First Republic Investment Management has 0.02% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 86,272 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 0.22% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). California-based California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.11% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). City Hldg reported 55,408 shares. Paragon Capital Management Limited has 0.27% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 7,394 shares.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $446.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 7,737 shares to 25,542 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,546 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Among 24 analysts covering General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. General Mills Inc. had 89 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Monday, December 7. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $52 target in Thursday, September 21 report. The rating was downgraded by Consumer Edge to “Underperform” on Tuesday, September 20. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, December 20 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, September 21. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, March 24 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, May 16. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 28. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, February 25 by Piper Jaffray. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $48 target in Thursday, March 22 report.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 4 selling transactions for $4.63 million activity. On Monday, July 9 Nudi Jonathon sold $225,155 worth of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 5,066 shares. SASTRE MARIA bought $47,370 worth of stock. On Wednesday, July 18 the insider Williams-Roll Jacqueline sold $105,919. MILLER HEIDI had sold 13,204 shares worth $604,321 on Tuesday, July 31.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3 Things About General Mills’ Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 15, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Should You Buy ConAgra Brands After Its Post-Earnings Plunge? – The Motley Fool” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Mills Still Facing A Declining Business – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Reliable Consumer Staples Stocks With Dividend Yields Over 3% – The Motley Fool” published on December 02, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “General Mills wants a monster-cereals movie â€” so let’s cast one! – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” with publication date: November 26, 2018.