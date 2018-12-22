Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 4859.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 57,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,623 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.85 million, up from 1,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.72M shares traded or 145.77% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 1.00% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 05/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Marsh & McLennan to ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Risk & Insurance Services Revenue $2.3B; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named `Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 09/03/2018 – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 21/05/2018 – MMC SAYS PLANNED SALE OF MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING TERMINATED; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France – and More Likely to See; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 23/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – March 29, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 14/05/2018 – Mercer and Marsh Los Angeles Office Moves to US Bank Tower; 07/05/2018 – WisPolitics.com: Dept. of Natural Resources: The ultimate birder adventure – Horicon Marsh 21st Annual Bird Festival will be

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 13.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 27,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 233,166 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.25M, up from 205,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 23.52 million shares traded or 75.71% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS AFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15B TO HOLDERS IN 3 YRS; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks forced to put cancer warning on products; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS WILL GET UP-FRONT $7.15B CASH FROM NESTLE PACT; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces Partnership with Malala Fund in a Global Commitment to Advance Education and Economic Opportunities for; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds Starbucks, Exits Phibro Animal; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Announces Additional 100M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 COMP SALES AT LOW END OF 3%-5%; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks’ attempts at selling `culture’ comes back to haunt them; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks sales perk up but outlook uncertain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 21 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 416.43 million shares or 0.13% less from 416.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ameriprise Financial, Minnesota-based fund reported 4.62 million shares. United Financial Advisers Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 9,809 shares. Massachusetts-based Colrain Cap Lc has invested 0.26% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.14% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 121,295 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell Incorporated has 151,090 shares. 86,107 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.2% stake. D E Shaw Company accumulated 68,430 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Daiwa Group invested in 0.01% or 18,310 shares. Mu Invests Comm Ltd holds 3.48% or 66,000 shares. Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C, a Georgia-based fund reported 793,368 shares. Kdi Cap Prtnrs Limited has 123,297 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 32,200 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Invsts, a California-based fund reported 19.18 million shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0.16% or 2.74M shares in its portfolio.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall (VYM) by 3,955 shares to 165,284 shares, valued at $14.40M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,198 shares, and cut its stake in B&G Foods Inc (NYSE:BGS).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.83 million activity.

Among 17 analysts covering Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Marsh & McLennan had 45 analyst reports since September 8, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Thursday, December 21. On Tuesday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The rating was initiated by Sterne Agee CRT on Monday, September 21 with “Neutral”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of MMC in report on Monday, December 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, December 6. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, September 20 with “Buy”. The stock of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, February 9. The stock of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 10. The stock has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Friday, June 2. Barclays Capital maintained Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) rating on Tuesday, February 20. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $103 target.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marsh & McLennan Companies: A Not So Obvious Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Marsh & Mclennan to Acquire Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Marsh Announces Future Leadership Appointments for Regional, Specialty and Placement Teams – Business Wire” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “What’s in Store for Marsh and McLennan (MMC) in Q3 Earnings? – Zacks.com” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mercer and HLTH Collaborate to Engage Employers in Reshaping the Future of Health – Business Wire” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 selling transactions for $15.56 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $270,200 were bought by BREWER ROSALIND G on Monday, August 20. 166,666 shares were sold by TERUEL JAVIER G, worth $8.78 million on Friday, August 24.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Chipotle Stock Be An Investor Safe Haven During This Correction? – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Jefferies Has 4 Favorite Restaurant Stocks to Buy for 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 20, 2018, Fool.com published: “Starbucks Stock Should Bounce Back From Investor Day Disappointment – The Motley Fool” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “One Put, One Call Option To Know About for Starbucks Corp. – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “XLY, MCD, NKE, SBUX: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $570.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 3,985 shares to 7,309 shares, valued at $563,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 21,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,092 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).