Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) had an increase of 6.72% in short interest. AKAM’s SI was 9.48 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 6.72% from 8.88 million shares previously. With 2.05M avg volume, 5 days are for Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM)’s short sellers to cover AKAM’s short positions. The SI to Akamai Technologies Inc’s float is 5.76%. The stock decreased 4.01% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $59.8. About 3.67 million shares traded or 77.55% up from the average. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 19.21% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 03/05/2018 – Akamai Expects to Grow by Several Hundred Employees, Says CEO (Video); 07/05/2018 – Akamai Showcases Commitment to Powering the Most Engaging Digital Experiences at DeltaV Conference; 03/04/2018 – AKAMAI NAMES SCOTT LOVETT AS SVP, GLOBAL WEB SALES; 08/03/2018 – Akamai to Appoint New Directors in Deal With Activist Elliott; 17/04/2018 – Akamai’s State of the Internet / Security: Carrier Insight Report Highlights the Importance of Information Sharing in Battle Against Cyber Threats; 09/03/2018 – IGNORE: AKAMAI AGREEMENT WITH ELLIOTT REPORTED YESTERDAY; 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI CHAIRMAN TO RETIRE; 12/04/2018 – Hotstar and Akamai set Global Streaming Record during VIVO IPL 2018; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – WORKED WITH ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT ON SHAREHOLDER VALUE INITIAIVES WHICH INCLUDE ADDITION OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Announces Shareholder Value Initiatives

Water Island Capital Llc decreased Viacom Inc New (VIAB) stake by 36.2% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Water Island Capital Llc sold 32,578 shares as Viacom Inc New (VIAB)’s stock rose 1.10%. The Water Island Capital Llc holds 57,422 shares with $1.94 million value, down from 90,000 last quarter. Viacom Inc New now has $10.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $25.68. About 6.22M shares traded or 39.32% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 0.84% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.84% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-CBS Submitted Bid For Viacom That Is Below Its Market Value – CNBC, Citing; 14/05/2018 – NEW: CBS & Viacom had agreed on share ratio for merger deal before lawsuit; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Names Former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler and Former Viacom Executive to Board; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS IN COURT FILING THAT THE BALANCE OF EQUITIES FAVORS DENYING CBS REQUEST FOR A TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER; 14/05/2018 – Dealbook: CBS Sues Redstones in Move to Block Viacom Merger: DealBook Briefing; 09/04/2018 – Viacom/CBS: Major investor sees Moonves key to merger, source says [18:57 BST09 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 14/05/2018 – HEDGE accordingly : Weekly News Roundup | Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal –; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom; 17/05/2018 – Shari Redstone wins tussle over voting rights as CBS-Viacom battle heats up; 18/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING BET Networks Powers Black Influence with a Slate of New Original Scripted and Unscripted Series and All-Star Talent

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.74 billion. The firm offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution that consists of an integrated suite of Web delivery, acceleration, and optimization technologies; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; IP Application Accelerator to enable enterprises to deliver Internet Protocol applications; Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; and Cloudlets, which provides self-serviceable controls and capabilities. It has a 45.06 P/E ratio. It also provides cloud security solutions, including Kona Site Defender, Bot Manager, Fast Domain Name System, Prolexic Routed, and Client Reputation; enterprise solutions comprising Enterprise Application Access and Akamai Cloud Connect.

Since July 5, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 insider sales for $13.14 million activity. $3.91 million worth of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) shares were sold by SAGAN PAUL. Shares for $345,768 were sold by Ahola Aaron. $281,325 worth of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) was sold by Wheaton William. 5,000 shares valued at $400,000 were sold by Karon Adam on Tuesday, July 24. $293,360 worth of stock was sold by Blumofe Robert on Wednesday, October 31. The insider SELIGMAN NAOMI O sold 7,855 shares worth $581,270.

Among 5 analysts covering Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Akamai had 8 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson upgraded the shares of AKAM in report on Monday, September 10 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, October 30. SunTrust upgraded the shares of AKAM in report on Tuesday, October 30 to “Buy” rating. As per Monday, July 23, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of AKAM in report on Wednesday, August 1 to “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) on Tuesday, October 30 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Wednesday, June 27. Credit Suisse downgraded the shares of AKAM in report on Monday, August 13 to “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.47, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold Akamai Technologies, Inc. shares while 176 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 136.41 million shares or 0.02% more from 136.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fdx Advisors reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested in 0.05% or 32,650 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Corp invested in 0.03% or 130,429 shares. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.29% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 0.02% or 116,695 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resource holds 0% or 10,923 shares. Illinois-based Calamos Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Guardian Life Of America holds 478 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prentiss Smith & holds 0.01% or 274 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs invested in 0.04% or 70,600 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). California-based Capital Research Glob has invested 0.02% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Com Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Synovus Fincl holds 0% or 3,047 shares.

Water Island Capital Llc increased First Conn Bancorp Inc Md (NASDAQ:FBNK) stake by 38,852 shares to 163,811 valued at $4.84 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Xerium Technologies Inc (NYSE:XRM) stake by 460,560 shares and now owns 819,460 shares. Cobiz Financial Inc (NASDAQ:COBZ) was raised too.

