Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (TRNO) by 19.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 410,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.55 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $96.24M, up from 2.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Terreno Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $35.5. About 714,335 shares traded or 94.53% up from the average. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 5.36% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY; 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M; 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3M, MAKES SR; 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q; 08/03/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Industrial Building in Seattle for $42M

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Lasalle Hotel Pptys (LHO) by 5.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 11,200 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 211,996 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.33M, up from 200,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Lasalle Hotel Pptys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $32.06. About 13.58 million shares traded or 512.30% up from the average. LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LHO News: 10/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES LHO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $24; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE FOR $33.50 PER SHARE IN $4.8 BILLION TRANSACTION; 28/03/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Emphasizes Commitment to Previously Announced Share Repurchase Program; 23/04/2018 – HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC REPORTS 8.2 PCT STAKE IN LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES AS OF APRIL 23, 2018 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-Pebblebrook ready to discuss buyout offer pricing for LaSalle Hotel; 23/04/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES HOLDER HG VORA BOOSTED STAKE TO 8.2%; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE PREVIOUSLY RECEIVED THREE PROPOSALS FROM PEBBLEBROOK; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – LASALLE TO HAVE RIGHT TO A 30-DAY GO-SHOP PERIOD FOR ALTERNATIVE DEAL, SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY MATCHING & INFORMATION RIGHTS; 15/03/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Declares Dividend for the First Quarter 2018; 21/05/2018 – LaSalle Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for LaSalle Hotel Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Tripp Levy PLLC Law Firm for More Information

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $12.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Life Storage Inc by 71,239 shares to 747,524 shares, valued at $71.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Highwoods Pptys Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 182,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.78 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 16 investors sold TRNO shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 55.94 million shares or 3.16% more from 54.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Secor LP holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 153,804 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 8,489 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Com reported 80,015 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Management Lc reported 22,306 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.19% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited holds 0.04% or 6,036 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd has 33,500 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 6,559 shares. First LP reported 39,342 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd holds 74,470 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Investment Mngmt has invested 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Granite Ptnrs Lc holds 0.82% or 379,114 shares in its portfolio.

Among 14 analysts covering Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Terreno Realty had 38 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) on Monday, January 8 with “Hold” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) on Friday, February 16 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, February 9 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Wednesday, August 12 the stock rating was initiated by Cowen & Co with “Outperform”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) rating on Monday, September 18. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $37.0 target. As per Wednesday, April 18, the company rating was upgraded by Compass Point. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, August 28 with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mitsubishi UFJ given on Thursday, January 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 6 by National Securities.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 32,578 shares to 57,422 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp by 18,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,500 shares, and cut its stake in Xerox Corp.