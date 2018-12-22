Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased Kohls Corp (KSS) stake by 4.89% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa acquired 5,241 shares as Kohls Corp (KSS)’s stock declined 21.21%. The Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa holds 112,408 shares with $8.38 million value, up from 107,167 last quarter. Kohls Corp now has $9.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $59.4. About 7.09M shares traded or 87.16% up from the average. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 30.59% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of COMM 2006-C8; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight and Downgrades One Class of LBCMT 2007-C3; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Expands Millennial Brand Portfolio through an Apparel Collection with POPSUGAR; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP QTRLY SHR $0.45; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – ON MAY 9 APPOINTED FRANK SICA AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S CORPORATION ANNOUNCES EARLY TENDER RESULTS FOR CASH TENDER OFFER; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Increase in the Amount of Notes and Debentures to be Accepted in its Cash Tender Offer; 13/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $72 TARGET PRICE

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA) stake by 30.69% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 273,989 shares as Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA)’s stock rose 1.80%. The Waterfront Capital Partners Llc holds 618,800 shares with $16.50M value, down from 892,789 last quarter. Healthcare Tr Amer Inc now has $5.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $25.67. About 2.83 million shares traded or 63.99% up from the average. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has declined 7.25% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Announces Appointment of Vicki Booth to Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 41C, EST. 41C; 05/03/2018 Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship; 28/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Rings NYSE Closing Bell To Celebrate Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company; 05/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Issue of Equity; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Vicki U. Booth to the Company’s Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST: INR144M CCD INTEREST UNPAID TO FORTIS HEALTH; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Roberta B. Bowman to the Company’s Board of Directors

Among 5 analysts covering Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Kohl’s had 6 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, November 21. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Thursday, August 23 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Wednesday, November 21. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 22 by Credit Suisse.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $6.10 million activity. On Tuesday, September 25 the insider Chawla Sona sold $746,900. Another trade for 21,584 shares valued at $1.76M was sold by SCHEPP RICHARD D. 4,776 shares were sold by STREETER STEPHANIE A, worth $389,244 on Wednesday, September 5. LAVU RATNAKAR had sold 12,205 shares worth $1.00 million on Tuesday, September 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold KSS shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 167.28 million shares or 1.47% less from 169.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citigroup holds 749,463 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Zeke Capital Advsr Llc reported 6,194 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 54,699 shares stake. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has 1.03M shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Utd Automobile Association accumulated 197,520 shares. Alpha Windward Limited reported 8,033 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 5,122 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability accumulated 146,043 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs reported 1.01% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Geode Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.06% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Qs Investors Lc reported 0.05% stake. Jaffetilchin Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.12% or 7,627 shares. Edgestream Prtn LP stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Ledyard National Bank stated it has 45 shares. Transamerica Inc reported 0% stake.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) stake by 175,685 shares to 172,699 valued at $3.99M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) stake by 312,781 shares and now owns 530,365 shares. Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) was reduced too.

Analysts await Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 2.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.42 per share. HTA’s profit will be $86.44 million for 15.65 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) stake by 121,689 shares to 863,641 valued at $36.85M in 2018Q3. It also upped Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) stake by 76,889 shares and now owns 516,254 shares. Apartment Invt & Mgmt Co (NYSE:AIV) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Healthcare Trust (NYSE:HTA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Healthcare Trust had 6 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 29 by SunTrust. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 29 report. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, August 16 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 13 by Mizuho. Mitsubishi UFJ downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $28 target in Tuesday, July 10 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, December 13.