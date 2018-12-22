Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased United Rentals Inc (URI) stake by 37.68% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc acquired 18,840 shares as United Rentals Inc (URI)’s stock declined 36.33%. The Waterfront Capital Partners Llc holds 68,840 shares with $11.26 million value, up from 50,000 last quarter. United Rentals Inc now has $8.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $99.51. About 2.38 million shares traded or 12.55% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 37.27% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.27% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘

Core Molding Technologies Inc (CMT) investors sentiment increased to 0.73 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.04, from 0.69 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 24 funds increased and started new holdings, while 33 sold and trimmed stock positions in Core Molding Technologies Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 5.33 million shares, down from 5.47 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Core Molding Technologies Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 21 Increased: 13 New Position: 11.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes sheet molding compound and molds fiberglass reinforced plastics. The company has market cap of $56.69 million. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, and resin transfer molding. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides reaction injection molding, utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

Wilen Investment Management Corp. holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. for 88,906 shares. Teton Advisors Inc. owns 398,700 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gendell Jeffrey L has 0.21% invested in the company for 374,391 shares. The Minnesota-based Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has invested 0.17% in the stock. Cubic Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,675 shares.

The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7. About 43,739 shares traded or 19.58% up from the average. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (CMT) has declined 60.12% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CMT News: 30/04/2018 – FIVE OAKS INVESTMENT BUYS HUNT CMT EQUITY FOR ABOUT $68M; 07/03/2018 Core Molding 4Q EPS 10c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Core Molding Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMT); 09/05/2018 – Core Molding 1Q EPS 7c

More notable recent Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Core Molding Technologies Appoints Tom Cellitti Vice Chairman Of The Board Of Directors – PRNewswire” on December 13, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (CMT) Announces Acquisition of Horizon Plastics International Inc. for $63M – StreetInsider.com” published on January 16, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Core Molding Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – PR Newswire” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Core Molding Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results – PR Newswire” published on August 08, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Core Molding Technologies Reports First Quarter 2018 Results – PR Newswire” with publication date: May 09, 2018.

Among 9 analysts covering United Rentals (NYSE:URI), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. United Rentals had 10 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Friday, October 19 with “Underperform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 18 by Buckingham Research. On Thursday, September 13 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, September 5 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Monday, October 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, October 19. The stock of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 13 by Buckingham Research. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “URI provides guidance, resumes buyback program; shares +3.1% – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” published on December 12, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “After-Hours Movers 12/11: (HAIN) (PVTL) (URI) Higher; (PLAY) (MRNS) (AEO) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “United Rentals Completes Acquisition of WesternOne Rentals & Sales – Business Wire” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “United Rentals (URI) FY19 Revenue Guidance Tops Views, Resumes Share Repurchase Program – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 49 investors sold URI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 67.28 million shares or 2.31% less from 68.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Trexquant Limited Partnership invested in 44,767 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Comerica Financial Bank reported 19,748 shares. Kistler has 39 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Myriad Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.56% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 23,900 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Ltd Partnership stated it has 87,211 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Limited Co has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Convergence Invest Prns Ltd Com holds 0.13% or 4,045 shares in its portfolio. Capital Guardian Communications holds 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 600 shares. 3,811 are owned by Cetera Advisor Networks Lc. Scout invested 0.58% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 164,099 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Amalgamated Retail Bank has invested 0.05% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Lsv Asset reported 303,863 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Montgomery Mngmt stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) stake by 273,989 shares to 618,800 valued at $16.50M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Four Corners Ppty Tr Inc stake by 150,826 shares and now owns 365,507 shares. Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) was reduced too.