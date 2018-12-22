ALACER GOLD CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ALIAF) had a decrease of 77.63% in short interest. ALIAF’s SI was 284,900 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 77.63% from 1.27M shares previously. With 29,400 avg volume, 10 days are for ALACER GOLD CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ALIAF)’s short sellers to cover ALIAF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.78. About 17,516 shares traded or 2.90% up from the average. Alacer Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALIAF) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased Home Depot Inc Com (HD) stake by 1.16% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 2,652 shares as Home Depot Inc Com (HD)’s stock declined 18.51%. The Waters Parkerson & Company holds 226,177 shares with $46.85M value, down from 228,829 last quarter. Home Depot Inc Com now has $181.27B valuation. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $160.48. About 13.03 million shares traded or 120.65% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 28.40% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.69 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.45B for 18.49 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.55% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Home Depot had 9 analyst reports since August 15, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, October 11 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 14 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $200 target in Tuesday, October 23 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, November 14. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Friday, November 16 to “Neutral”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, November 15 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, October 17. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 15 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, November 14.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Home Depot And Lowe’s Remain Sturdy Stocks, Raymond James Says (NYSE:HD)(NYSE:LOW) – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Economic Slowdown Might Gradually Impact Home Depot’s Business – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Good Wasn’t Good Enough for Walmart or Home Depot – The Motley Fool” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting January 2020 Stock Options for HD – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Lowe’s is Closing Stores — Can it Keep Up With Home Depot? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.81% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 796,224 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt Company invested in 0.44% or 23,101 shares. Ftb Incorporated reported 0.51% stake. 9,040 were accumulated by Joel Isaacson & Co Ltd. Moreover, Philadelphia Com has 0.1% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.08% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fundx Grp Ltd Liability holds 3,330 shares. Blue Edge Capital Limited Company holds 13,955 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter has 54,123 shares. Argent holds 1.39% or 58,247 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 742,230 shares. Hodges has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Macquarie Ltd has 262,779 shares. Barbara Oil invested in 3.35% or 27,500 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc accumulated 0.28% or 6,816 shares.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $29.00 million activity. 4,125 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares with value of $806,149 were sold by Carey Matt. Shares for $3.81M were sold by Campbell Ann Marie on Thursday, August 16. Lennie William G. sold $2.19 million worth of stock. Shares for $354,960 were bought by Kadre Manuel on Thursday, November 15. Roseborough Teresa Wynn had sold 7,203 shares worth $1.28 million. Menear Craig A sold $21.17 million worth of stock. 250 shares were bought by Hewett Wayne M., worth $42,405 on Wednesday, November 21.