Waters Parkerson & Company increased Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (CCL) stake by 1.16% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Waters Parkerson & Company acquired 5,267 shares as Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (CCL)’s stock declined 9.10%. The Waters Parkerson & Company holds 460,598 shares with $29.37 million value, up from 455,331 last quarter. Carnival Corp Paired Ctf now has $33.28B valuation. The stock decreased 3.88% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $47.86. About 8.08M shares traded or 89.74% up from the average. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 14.85% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/05/2018 – Carnival Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive T; 26/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Names Lars Ljoen to Head Marine Operations; 28/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Unveils New Features and Upgrades Onboard Sapphire Princess; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part; 09/05/2018 – Carnival, Port of Brisbane Plan to Develop A$158M Cruise Terminal; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corp Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Ops; 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New lmmersive Cultural Experiences; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season

Oak Associates Ltd decreased Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) stake by 16.96% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Oak Associates Ltd sold 3,765 shares as Fortinet Inc. (FTNT)’s stock declined 14.97%. The Oak Associates Ltd holds 18,440 shares with $1.70M value, down from 22,205 last quarter. Fortinet Inc. now has $11.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.77% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $65.84. About 4.14M shares traded or 44.59% up from the average. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 80.35% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 80.35% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62; 30/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program with New Services Enablement and Technical Support Offerings; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE OF $1.40 BLN, UP 27% YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 63.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.19 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $52.81 million for 53.10 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% EPS growth.

Oak Associates Ltd increased Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 40,382 shares to 397,320 valued at $28.62M in 2018Q3. It also upped Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 26,103 shares and now owns 234,494 shares. Cit Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 23% are positive. Fortinet had 16 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 2 by Credit Suisse. UBS downgraded Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) rating on Tuesday, September 18. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $90 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, August 2. Bank of America downgraded Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) on Thursday, September 20 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained the shares of FTNT in report on Friday, November 2 with “Neutral” rating. On Friday, August 3 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Raymond James upgraded Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) on Tuesday, November 20 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Susquehanna. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) rating on Thursday, August 2. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $72 target.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $449,842 activity. $449,842 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) was sold by PEREZ ARNALDO on Monday, October 1.

Among 9 analysts covering Carnival (NYSE:CCL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Carnival had 12 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, July 6 report. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 26 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 26 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 8 by Citigroup. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $76 target in Friday, September 28 report. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 28 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 26 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, September 28 by Deutsche Bank. On Wednesday, June 27 the stock rating was upgraded by Berenberg to “Buy”.

