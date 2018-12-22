Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 5,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,084 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.22M, up from 162,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 20.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc bought 4,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,895 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.98M, up from 23,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $59.42. About 7.33 million shares traded or 97.33% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 16.75% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17,436 shares to 238,504 shares, valued at $18.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,191 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Saturna Capital accumulated 589,011 shares or 1.96% of the stock. Iberiabank owns 1.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 117,616 shares. Jcic Asset invested 1.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gibraltar Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 5.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cannell Peter B Com Incorporated holds 3.89% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 960,445 shares. Capital City Fl holds 2.82% or 61,527 shares in its portfolio. Madrona Service Ltd Liability owns 19,697 shares. Martin & Inc Tn invested in 58,074 shares. Trillium Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested in 447,965 shares or 2.56% of the stock. Overbrook Management Corporation has 89,017 shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. Steinberg Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 80,826 were reported by Family Corporation. South Texas Money holds 675,512 shares or 3.25% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lifeplan has 0.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hendershot Invs reported 42,188 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 12/12/2018: SGMA, PVTL, BILI, NTES, MSFT, IBM, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Analyst Moves: MSFT – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T And Microsoft: High-Yield Alternative Strategies For A Choppy Market – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Secures Contract Worth $480M From U.S. Army – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “One Put, One Call Option To Know About for Microsoft Corporation – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, August 27 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 13 by BMO Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Monday, July 17. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $8300 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 25 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, September 25 by Jefferies. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 20 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 14 by Bank of America. As per Thursday, March 17, the company rating was reinitiated by Oppenheimer. On Friday, October 27 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Sell”.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. 40,000 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $4.45 million were sold by Hogan Kathleen T. Shares for $214,363 were sold by BROD FRANK H on Monday, November 5. $21.70 million worth of stock was sold by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26. The insider Hood Amy sold 118,000 shares worth $13.09M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.32, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 217 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 447.91 million shares or 0.37% less from 449.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Smith Asset Mgmt Gru Limited Partnership owns 1.12M shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 4,914 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt has 19,750 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.25% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Raymond James & Associate has 743,312 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. The Rhode Island-based Parsons Mngmt Ri has invested 0.31% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 107,963 shares stake. Vantage Inv Advisors Lc holds 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 23 shares. Westwood Mgmt Il stated it has 22,700 shares. 621 are owned by Archford Capital Strategies Limited Company. Clarivest Asset Ltd holds 0.58% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 458,810 shares. C M Bidwell & Associate reported 1.07% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Cap Planning Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.14% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Guggenheim Ltd holds 260,123 shares. Ameriprise Finance invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Since July 17, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $10.44 million activity. Another trade for 7,503 shares valued at $452,296 was sold by Murphy John Jo. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $3.35M was made by CODY WILLIAM M on Monday, August 20. On Thursday, August 16 Sauerland John P sold $771,000 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 12,000 shares. The insider Griffith Susan Patricia sold 12,600 shares worth $817,362. Broz Steven also sold $137,724 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Thursday, July 19.

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 26,801 shares to 449,039 shares, valued at $39.17 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 44,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,309 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).