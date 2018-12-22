Wealthtrust Fairport Llc decreased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 96.09% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc sold 122,571 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock declined 14.03%. The Wealthtrust Fairport Llc holds 4,989 shares with $165,000 value, down from 127,560 last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $25.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.04% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.58. About 32.18 million shares traded or 127.26% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 21.36% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO END ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH FLIPKART AFTER DEAL; 21/05/2018 – Permira: Magento Commerce Was Acquired by Permira Funds From eBay Inc. in 2015; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q NET REV. $2.6B, EST. $2.59B; 16/05/2018 – Australian Investors Buy Santander Mexico, Sell EBay: 13F; 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 30/05/2018 – eBay Inc. (EBAY) CEO Devin Wenig Hosts Shareholder Meeting 2018 Conference (Transcript); 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 19/04/2018 – eBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – EBAY REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST

Among 5 analysts covering Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Mondelez International had 5 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Monday, July 23 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, September 5 with “Outperform”. The company was reinitiated on Monday, September 17 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, July 26 with “Buy”. DZ Bank upgraded Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Friday, July 27 to “Buy” rating. See Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) latest ratings:

17/09/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $47 Reinitiate

05/09/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $48 New Target: $52 Maintain

27/07/2018 Broker: DZ Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/07/2018 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $50 New Target: $51 Maintain

23/07/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $45 New Target: $47 Maintain

Among 15 analysts covering eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. eBay had 22 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 13 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Thursday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Thursday, October 11. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of EBAY in report on Wednesday, December 12 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of EBAY in report on Wednesday, October 31 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, October 23. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 19 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 20 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, October 31 with “Hold”.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.49 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $539.18 million for 11.87 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.23% EPS growth.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Relative Strength Alert For eBay – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “eBay Launches Green Monday Deals to Lure Holiday Buyers – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: EBAY, SLB, RMTI – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “eBay’s (EBAY) Authentication Service Now Expands to Jewelry – Nasdaq” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley Says Bullish Call on eBay Stock Was ‘Wrong’ – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $3.92 million activity. Doerger Brian J. also sold $99,473 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares. Lee Jae Hyun also sold $919,176 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Wednesday, August 29. On Tuesday, November 27 Park Joo Man sold $522,528 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 18,283 shares. OMIDYAR PIERRE M had sold 36,000 shares worth $1.04M on Tuesday, November 20. Jones Wendy Elizabeth also sold $354,179 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares.

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc increased Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) stake by 5,854 shares to 12,343 valued at $840,000 in 2018Q3. It also upped Spdr Series Trust stake by 39,228 shares and now owns 43,372 shares. Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 51 investors sold EBAY shares while 255 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 772.11 million shares or 4.76% less from 810.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Highland Management Ltd Liability owns 110,617 shares. Stoneridge Inv Prns Limited Liability holds 102,631 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 5.48M shares. Maverick Cap invested in 221,400 shares. Martingale Asset LP has 77,543 shares. Dsc Advsr LP reported 8,179 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. North Star Asset owns 0.02% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 7,650 shares. Mcf Lc invested in 786 shares. Rice Hall James Llc has invested 0.06% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Farmers & Merchants Invests reported 950 shares. Cim Mangement stated it has 15,045 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Webster Retail Bank N A holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Washington Trust Bank reported 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.05M shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street has 0.1% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 40.48M shares.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.54 million activity. $322,845 worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was sold by Brusadelli Maurizio on Friday, September 14. Shares for $1.21M were sold by Myers Daniel P..

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. The company has market cap of $59.14 billion. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. It has a 18.16 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 46 investors sold Mondelez International, Inc. shares while 396 reduced holdings. only 98 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Suffolk Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 7,175 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited invested in 343,525 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Schulhoff & Incorporated has 31,243 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Kistler owns 5,407 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Factory Mutual Insur holds 0.52% or 1.17 million shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Management stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Gfs Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.08% or 10,431 shares. Capital Rech Investors reported 537,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sustainable Growth Advisers L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5.93 million shares. Homrich And Berg, a Georgia-based fund reported 5,045 shares. California-based Evanson Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 16,412 are owned by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma. Glovista Limited Company reported 0.22% stake. Tremblant Capital Gru holds 1.38M shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).