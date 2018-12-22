Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Weatherford International (WFT) by 77.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 496,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 80.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.09 million, up from 643,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Weatherford International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 8.00% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.27. About 72.48 million shares traded or 168.44% up from the average. Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) has declined 86.34% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WFT News: 07/05/2018 – Weatherford and Valiant Form Alliance to Jointly Commercialize ESPs; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD SAYS IN ADVANCED NEGOTIATIONS ON RIGS SALE; 24/04/2018 – Weatherford 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 24/04/2018 – Weatherford 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 12/03/2018 – Weatherford Announces Conference Call; 07/05/2018 – WEATHERFORD-VALIANT TO MARKET ELECTRICAL SUBMERSIBLE PUMPS; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD: LAND-RIGS DIVESTITURE TAKING LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 06/03/2018 Multi-State Surplus Real Estate Auction Set for April; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD SEES 2Q W. HEMISPHERE REVENUE UP VS 1Q; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD CEO DECLINES TO GIVE TIMELINE FOR RIG-SALE CLOSING

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Svc Inc (UPS) by 20.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 31,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,500 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.30 million, down from 153,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Svc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.5. About 7.89M shares traded or 149.53% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UPS Weighs Strategy to Deliver Bulky Goods to Boost Growth; 24/05/2018 – Russian AgroTech Start-Ups Will Get Acquainted With France; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Banning Util Auth, CA Wastetwr Rev Bnd Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘; 22/05/2018 – Global UPS Battery Market for Data Center Industry to Post a CAGR of Over 11% Through 2022 l Technavio; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-Ion Technology for the UK & Ireland; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees Effective Tax Rate in a Range of 23% to 24% for the Remainder of the Yr

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $828,076 activity. The insider Willis George sold 4,312 shares worth $523,218.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.93 EPS, up 15.57% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.67 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66B for 12.11 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.04% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “6 Most Important Things in Business Today – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What Should I Do With My FedEx And UPS Shares? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018, Fool.com published: “How the Logistics Industry Works – Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “UPS and FedEx Appear to Be Bargains – GuruFocus.com” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Super Hubs and New Network Technologies Enabling Superior On-Time Delivery Performance – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 51,700 shares to 206,700 shares, valued at $15.96 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 54,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $248.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,256 shares to 17,871 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

