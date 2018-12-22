Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 102.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 22,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,452 shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.19M, up from 21,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $39.12. About 6.16M shares traded or 47.18% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 21.99% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.99% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 07/03/2018 – Moody’s: International Paper’s Bid To Acquire Smurfit Kappa Is Credit Negative; 23/05/2018 – Trio of Smurfit Kappa shareholders urge talks with International Paper -FT; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Co Confirms Proposal to Acquire Smurfit Kappa; 06/03/2018 – RPT-INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 16/05/2018 – IP CFO SAYS COMPANY HAS STILL HAD NO ENGAGEMENT FROM SMURFIT; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper bid approach; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects improved bid from International Paper; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Smurfit shareholders demand talks with bidder – FT; 06/03/2018 – International Paper confirms €8.64bn unsolicited approach for Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 9.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 41,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 394,415 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $60.64 million, down from 436,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $121.91. About 424,001 shares traded or 49.97% up from the average. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 25.12% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 06/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ICON Announces Launch of Government and Public Health Solutions to Support Global Public Health; 09/05/2018 – ICON Sponsors Industry-Wide Clinical Trials Survey to Support Transforming Trials Initiative; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 18/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q EPS $1.42; 02/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q Rev $620.1M; 02/05/2018 – ICON SEES FY EPS $5.91 TO $6.11, EST. $6.03; 15/05/2018 – Saama Technologies and ICON Commercialization and Outcomes Partner to Unlock the Value of Real World Evidence (RWE)

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.69 million activity. Nicholls Timothy S had sold 17,000 shares worth $893,088 on Tuesday, August 28. 4,725 shares were sold by SIMS JOHN V, worth $256,821.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $487.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,112 shares to 153,328 shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold IP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 249 raised stakes. 319.50 million shares or 3.11% less from 329.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 810 shares. Homrich Berg owns 9,486 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Federated Pa reported 2,564 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corp has invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 197,759 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Grp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 533,892 shares. Huntington Financial Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 451,956 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsr Inc owns 136,679 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs has invested 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.31% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Bridges holds 5,760 shares. Finemark Comml Bank Tru reported 4,696 shares. American Comml Bank holds 0.15% or 10,481 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Capital Corporation accumulated 36,719 shares.

Among 19 analysts covering International Paper Company (NYSE:IP), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. International Paper Company had 86 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital downgraded International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) on Monday, February 6 to “Underweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Thursday, January 26 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, July 23 with “Buy”. Stephens maintained International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) on Wednesday, January 10 with “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 6 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 27 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, January 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Sunday, August 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, September 18.

More news for International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were recently published by: Benzinga.com, which released: “Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) – Large 3PLs Break Into Frothy Memphis Headhaul Market – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “The Bull Case For BlackBerry: ‘Licensing, IP And Other’ – Seeking Alpha” and published on November 26, 2018 is yet another important article.

Analysts await ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 11.89% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ICLR’s profit will be $87.09 million for 19.05 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by ICON Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.90% EPS growth.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $11.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 42,433 shares to 289,342 shares, valued at $34.05M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 3,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

More important recent ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AMN vs. ICLR: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Goldman bearish on Walgreens Boots Alliance in premarket analyst action; shares down 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha”, Nasdaq.com published: “AMN or ICLR: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) was released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Icon Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for ICLR – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 19, 2018.