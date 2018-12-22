Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 50% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 21,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.80% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 64,896 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.43M, up from 43,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $158. About 4.39 million shares traded or 98.52% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 15.32% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 1,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,488 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.88M, down from 94,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Wireless Week: Reports Say Apple, Samsung Developing Cordless Headsets for AR, VR; 21/05/2018 – GOOGLE COULD FACE $4.3 BILLION CLAIM IN U.K. IPHONE PRIVACY CASE – BLOOMBERG; 25/05/2018 – Samsung has previously paid Apple $399 million to compensate for the infringement of some of the patents at issue in the case; 24/05/2018 – iDrop News: Apple Partners with Volkswagen to Create Autonomous Electric Vans; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to highest number; 24/04/2018 – The Tribune: ‘Apple Watch Series 3’ coming to Airtel, Jio stores; 27/04/2018 – Independent Business: #BREAKING – Bank of Ireland reveal Apple Pay and Android Pay are on the way for its customers:…; 04/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Anti-platelet Therapy in the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease in Patients With COPD (APPLE-COPD: ICON 2); 29/03/2018 – Apple Revamps Privacy Controls to Comply With New European Law; 07/03/2018 – Apple’s tight-knit relationships with Chinese suppliers are unlikely to be threatened by trade barriers, according to GBH analyst Dan Ives

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $66.50 million activity. Another trade for 44,959 shares valued at $7.03 million was sold by Meyer Robert Joseph JR. $1.91 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by DiSanto Edmund. $25.59 million worth of stock was sold by Marshall Steven C. on Tuesday, October 30. 3,590 shares were sold by SHARBUTT DAVID E, worth $563,845. $1.07M worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by REEVE PAMELA D A. Bartlett Thomas A also sold $3.30M worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares.

Among 20 analysts covering American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. American Tower Corporation had 85 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 1 with “Buy”. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, July 9. Stifel Nicolaus maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Wednesday, September 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Friday, July 28. The firm has “Hold” rating by Zacks given on Wednesday, August 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, August 28. On Monday, October 2 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. As per Thursday, August 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 31 by SunTrust.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,556 shares to 48,410 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 74,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.95 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 30 investors sold AMT shares while 305 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 390.23 million shares or 0.79% less from 393.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Orleans Capital Mngmt Corp La holds 0.75% or 7,515 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.22% or 310,330 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 210,220 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 0.4% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 87,582 shares. Magellan Asset Mngmt Limited has 1.10 million shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 83,630 shares. Kings Point holds 1.78% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 65,798 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.21% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1.13 million shares. Klingenstein Fields & Company Limited Company invested 1.42% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Scotia Capital invested in 47,703 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Perkins Coie Tru holds 0.91% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 13,543 shares. Natixis LP owns 66,614 shares. Westover Capital Advsrs Lc has invested 0.91% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cls Investments Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 30 shares. Prtnrs Grp Inc Hldgs Ag reported 175,720 shares or 3.01% of all its holdings.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, August 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, August 2 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 11 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 27 by Drexel Hamilton. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, September 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, August 14. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 2 by Rosenblatt. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, November 14 by UBS. Piper Jaffray maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Friday, May 26 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Regentatlantic Cap Llc owns 208,546 shares or 3.61% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 2.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sol Cap Mgmt Com has 35,402 shares for 2.16% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 3.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 4.12 million shares. Axa owns 3.12 million shares or 2.59% of their US portfolio. Truepoint, a Ohio-based fund reported 28,485 shares. First Manhattan reported 3.9% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Coe Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 158 shares. Fayerweather Charles holds 15,293 shares or 5.33% of its portfolio. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability holds 58,337 shares or 6.62% of its portfolio. Olstein Capital LP invested in 52,000 shares. Arrow Finance Corp owns 80,773 shares for 3.83% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning reported 3.01% stake. Somerville Kurt F reported 104,808 shares stake.

Webster Bank, which manages about $717.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg (NYSE:BABA) by 3,933 shares to 5,108 shares, valued at $842,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ssga Funds Management Inc (FLRN) by 56,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Ssga Funds Management Inc.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.