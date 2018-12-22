Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased Molina Healthcare Inc Com (MOH) stake by 71.14% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 5,614 shares as Molina Healthcare Inc Com (MOH)’s stock declined 5.17%. The Symphony Asset Management Llc holds 2,277 shares with $338,000 value, down from 7,891 last quarter. Molina Healthcare Inc Com now has $6.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.62% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $110.38. About 1.86 million shares traded or 88.19% up from the average. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 78.86% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.86% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 13/03/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Gustavo Molina, d/b/a GM Trucking; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH); 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – TRANSACTIONS WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S CASH POSITION; 17/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare to Host Investor Day Meeting; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA SELECTED FOR MEDICAID AWARDS IN STATE OF WASHINGTON; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS CUTTING JOBS HAS A `VERY SHORT’ PAYBACK PERIOD; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – PURSUANT TO PRICING CO AGREED TO REPURCHASE FROM NOTEHOLDERS AGGREGATE OF $96.8 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 1.625% NOTES; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.74B; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE REPORTS PRICING OF SYNTHETIC EXCHANGE TRANSAC; 24/05/2018 – Thomas L. Tran Named New Chief Financial Officer of Molina Healthcare as Joseph W. White Announces Retirement

Analysts expect Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) to report $0.97 EPS on January, 22.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 49.23% from last quarter’s $0.65 EPS. WBS’s profit would be $89.47 million giving it 12.15 P/E if the $0.97 EPS is correct. After having $0.98 EPS previously, Webster Financial Corporation’s analysts see -1.02% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $47.14. About 1.52M shares traded or 160.47% up from the average. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 5.96% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 22/03/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $58; 21/03/2018 – Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINL BOOSTS COMMON DIV TO $0.33 FROM $0.26,; EST. $0.27; 19/04/2018 – Webster 1Q EPS 85c; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – EMPLOYEES AT SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN UNITED BANK TEAM:; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Investment Buys New 1% Position in Webster Financial; 09/04/2018 – Conterra Networks Completes Acquisition Of Gulf Coast Regional Fiber-Optic Provider; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $214.2 MLN COMPARED TO $192.7 MLN; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.44%

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased Liberty Ppty Tr Sh Ben Int (NYSE:LPT) stake by 15,090 shares to 20,426 valued at $863,000 in 2018Q3. It also upped Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) stake by 7,044 shares and now owns 14,074 shares. Conns Inc Com (NASDAQ:CONN) was raised too.

Analysts await Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report earnings on February, 11. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, up 338.24% or $1.15 from last year’s $0.34 per share. MOH’s profit will be $92.95 million for 18.52 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual earnings per share reported by Molina Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.22% negative EPS growth.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding firm for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.35 billion. It operates through four divisions: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking. It has a 13.47 P/E ratio. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and asset lending, commercial real estate, and equipment finance, as well as treasury and payment services, which include government and institutional banking.

